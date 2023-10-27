Seven-times convicted driver drove at 60mph on 20mph Kirriemuir streets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Seven-times convicted driver drove at 60mph on 20mph Kirriemuir streets

Jamae Boyd's police chase eventually ended when he hit a wall in his van.

By Ross Gardiner
Jamae Boyd at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Police chased a van being driven at triple the speed limit through Kirriemuir by a disqualified motorist, until he smashed into a wall.

Officers had spotted repeat offender Jamae Boyd in a Fiat Doblo van in an A926 convoy shortly after midnight on May 1 this year.

As he picked up speed, they followed him along Knowehead, Middlefield Avenue and Knowehead Crescent, hitting 60mph in 20mph zones.

He eventually Boyd lost control on Tannage Brae and caused “significant” damage when he careered into a wall and then had to be restrained on the ground by police.

Boyd returned to Forfar Sheriff Court to be sentenced, having admitted driving dangerously, while disqualified and without insurance.

Tannage Brae. Image: DC Thomson.

Solicitor Keith Sym said his client “minimised” the offence to social workers by describing his behaviour as “silly.”

He said: “He suffered a brain injury.

“That has meant that he has had difficulties throughout his life, particularly in decision making.

“He makes impulsive, stupid decisions – this is one of them.

“His position is a friend had purchased this vehicle.

“He knew he did not have a licence.

“When the police come upon him, he panics and tries to get away.

“He is subject to a restriction of liberty order. That relates to a driving offence as well.

“Given his brain injury, I think he needs support to stop further offending.”

‘High danger of risk and serious harm’

Sheriff Derek Reekie pointed out that this was Boyd’s seventh conviction for driving without insurance but the first relating to the manner of his driving.

He said: “Mr Sym very fairly said that your view expressed to social work that your actions were silly is a gross understatement.

“It is extremely reckless and created a high danger of risk and serious harm.

“You’re fortunate you’re not facing a much more serious charge.

“You haven’t served custody before, I’m – just – persuaded there’s an alternative to custody.”

The sheriff banned Boyd for 27 months and ordered him to sit the extended test before driving again.

He ordered Boyd to complete 75 hours of unpaid work in six months for driving without insurance and placed him on a 7pm to 7am curfew for 180 days.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

