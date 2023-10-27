Seven-times convicted driver drove at 60mph on 20mph Kirriemuir streets

Police chased a van being driven at triple the speed limit through Kirriemuir by a disqualified motorist, until he smashed into a wall.

Officers had spotted repeat offender Jamae Boyd in a Fiat Doblo van in an A926 convoy shortly after midnight on May 1 this year.

As he picked up speed, they followed him along Knowehead, Middlefield Avenue and Knowehead Crescent, hitting 60mph in 20mph zones.

He eventually Boyd lost control on Tannage Brae and caused “significant” damage when he careered into a wall and then had to be restrained on the ground by police.

Boyd returned to Forfar Sheriff Court to be sentenced, having admitted driving dangerously, while disqualified and without insurance.

Solicitor Keith Sym said his client “minimised” the offence to social workers by describing his behaviour as “silly.”

He said: “He suffered a brain injury.

“That has meant that he has had difficulties throughout his life, particularly in decision making.

“He makes impulsive, stupid decisions – this is one of them.

“His position is a friend had purchased this vehicle.

“He knew he did not have a licence.

“When the police come upon him, he panics and tries to get away.

“He is subject to a restriction of liberty order. That relates to a driving offence as well.

“Given his brain injury, I think he needs support to stop further offending.”

‘High danger of risk and serious harm’

Sheriff Derek Reekie pointed out that this was Boyd’s seventh conviction for driving without insurance but the first relating to the manner of his driving.

He said: “Mr Sym very fairly said that your view expressed to social work that your actions were silly is a gross understatement.

“It is extremely reckless and created a high danger of risk and serious harm.

“You’re fortunate you’re not facing a much more serious charge.

“You haven’t served custody before, I’m – just – persuaded there’s an alternative to custody.”

The sheriff banned Boyd for 27 months and ordered him to sit the extended test before driving again.

He ordered Boyd to complete 75 hours of unpaid work in six months for driving without insurance and placed him on a 7pm to 7am curfew for 180 days.

