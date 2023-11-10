Fife dog Mico saved after tattoo ID as owner admonished by court

A Pitbull-type dog has been saved and its “relieved” Fife owner admonished by a court after the public helped her raise enough money to get him identity tattooed.

Two-year-old Mico – classed as a banned dog type under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 – had faced being euthanised as his owner Alicia Tang could not afford to fund the final requirement to get him on the index of exempted dogs.

The 24-year-old was prosecuted for letting him stray in the Cowdenbeath area last September but following positive reports on Mico’s temperament and Tang’s fitness to look after him, a court made a contingent dog destruction order in June.

She went on to fulfil what she believed to be all necessary conditions, including having him neutered, microchipped, insured and kept muzzled and on a lead in public.

Despite this, in mid-October at Dunfermline Sheriff Court defence lawyer Aime Allan, said Defra refuse to put a dog on the list of exemptions in Scotland if it is not given the £1500 tattoo.

She confirmed this is not a requirement anywhere else in the UK and no Scottish tattooists carry out the service.

Mico has been tattooed

After The Courier reported on the case, a swell of public support and the creation of a fundraising page led to the cash being raised for the tattoo of an index number on Mico’s inner thigh and cost of a general anaesthetic.

Mico, bought by Ms Tang as a puppy on the understanding he was a cross Mastiff and Staffordshire Bull Terrier, was tattooed in late October.

On Thursday Ms Tang reappeared at court in Dunfermline.

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett said: “I am pleased to say all necessary steps appear to have been taken and she is able to keep the dog, with the exemption certificate with stringent conditions attached to it.”

Mr Flett said his client has no previous convictions and bought the dog in good faith, not appreciating it would be a banned breed.

He said the dog had done nothing wrong, other than running off while being walked.

At a court hearing in March, Ms Tang pled guilty to being the owner of a Pitbull terrier-type under the Dangerous Dogs Act and allowing it to stray at Donibristle, Cowdenbeath, on September 16 2022.

She said her pet was spooked by a banging noise, ran off, and was taken into kennels before being released back to her hours later.

She says a dog warden expressed concerns at the time about Mico’s Pitbull characteristics.

In November last year the dog was taken away from her again and kept in kennels.

It was only after the contingent destruction order was made in June – about seven months later – she was able to get Mico back home.

Admonished

On Thursday Sheriff Lindsay Foulis told Ms Tang: “You are admonished in connection with the matter”.

The sheriff said, based on evidence given at an earlier proof hearing, Mico was advertised as a Staffy and that “you don’t need to move too far to get a prohibited breed”.

He said that in future it’s a “lesson to be very careful” when buying animals.

After the hearing Ms Tang told The Courier: “Thank god that it’s over.

“I am relieved”.

Scottish SPCA backs law change call

Ms Tang said previously she only found out about the tattoo necessity in late August after paying more than £300 to meet all other requirements – including over £200 for neutering and £92 for the certificate of exemption itself.

She called for “unnecessary” tattoo requirement to be scrapped in Scotland.

She was backed by the Scottish SPCA, who said microchipping – more reliable than in the early-90s – is equally as effective as ID.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said it keeps laws under review and will consider carefully whether changes to this requirement may be merited.

They said they can not comment on individual cases.

