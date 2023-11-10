Fife dog Mico saved after tattoo ID as owner admonished by court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife dog Mico saved after tattoo ID as owner admonished by court

Pitbull-type pet Mico had been threatened with death after running off in Cowdenbeath.

By Jamie McKenzie
Mico was saved after the public helped fund an identity tattoo. Image: Supplied.
Mico was saved after the public helped fund an identity tattoo. Image: Supplied.

A Pitbull-type dog has been saved and its “relieved” Fife owner admonished by a court after the public helped her raise enough money to get him identity tattooed.

Two-year-old Mico – classed as a banned dog type under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 – had faced being euthanised as his owner Alicia Tang could not afford to fund the final requirement to get him on the index of exempted dogs.

The 24-year-old was prosecuted for letting him stray in the Cowdenbeath area last September but following positive reports on Mico’s temperament and Tang’s fitness to look after him, a court made a contingent dog destruction order in June.

She went on to fulfil what she believed to be all necessary conditions, including having him neutered, microchipped, insured and kept muzzled and on a lead in public.

Despite this, in mid-October at Dunfermline Sheriff Court defence lawyer Aime Allan, said Defra refuse to put a dog on the list of exemptions in Scotland if it is not given the £1500 tattoo.

Mico the pitbull-type dog from Fife
Mico had to be tattooed as required by the law. Image: Supplied.

She confirmed this is not a requirement anywhere else in the UK and no Scottish tattooists carry out the service.

Mico has been tattooed

After The Courier reported on the case, a swell of public support and the creation of a fundraising page led to the cash being raised for the tattoo of an index number on Mico’s inner thigh and cost of a general anaesthetic.

Mico, bought by Ms Tang as a puppy on the understanding he was a cross Mastiff and Staffordshire Bull Terrier, was tattooed in late October.

On Thursday Ms Tang reappeared at court in Dunfermline.

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett said: “I am pleased to say all necessary steps appear to have been taken and she is able to keep the dog, with the exemption certificate with stringent conditions attached to it.”

Fife dog Mico's ID tattoo
Mico’s tattoo (the identity number has been blurred). Image: Supplied.

Mr Flett said his client has no previous convictions and bought the dog in good faith, not appreciating it would be a banned breed.

He said the dog had done nothing wrong, other than running off while being walked.

At a court hearing in March, Ms Tang pled guilty to being the owner of a Pitbull terrier-type under the Dangerous Dogs Act and allowing it to stray at Donibristle, Cowdenbeath, on September 16 2022.

She said her pet was spooked by a banging noise, ran off, and was taken into kennels before being released back to her hours later.

She says a dog warden expressed concerns at the time about Mico’s Pitbull characteristics.

In November last year the dog was taken away from her again and kept in kennels.

It was only after the contingent destruction order was made in June – about seven months later – she was able to get Mico back home.

Admonished

On Thursday Sheriff Lindsay Foulis told Ms Tang: “You are admonished in connection with the matter”.

The sheriff said, based on evidence given at an earlier proof hearing, Mico was advertised as a Staffy and that “you don’t need to move too far to get a prohibited breed”.

He said that in future it’s a “lesson to be very careful” when buying animals.

After the hearing Ms Tang told The Courier: “Thank god that it’s over.

“I am relieved”.

Scottish SPCA backs law change call

Ms Tang said previously she only found out about the tattoo necessity in late August after paying more than £300 to meet all other requirements – including over £200 for neutering and £92 for the certificate of exemption itself.

She called for “unnecessary” tattoo requirement to be scrapped in Scotland.

She was backed by the Scottish SPCA, who said microchipping – more reliable than in the early-90s – is equally as effective as ID.

Mico
Alicia Tang’s dog Mico.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said it keeps laws under review and will consider carefully whether changes to this requirement may be merited.

They said they can not comment on individual cases.

