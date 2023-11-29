‘Highly skilled’ former NHS theatre worker from Fife snared after grooming ’12-year-old’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Highly skilled’ former NHS theatre worker from Fife snared after grooming ’12-year-old’

Eric Walls engaged in sick messaging after losing his job and spending 'far too much time on the internet'.

By Ross Gardiner
Eric Walls at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
A perverted former NHS worker from Fife is on the Sex Offenders Register after sending sick pictures to what he thought was a 12-year-old girl.

First offender Eric Walls admitted trying to communicate indecently with a child for almost three months.

From his former home in Cardenden, the 55-year-old engaged in sick chat with what he believed was a girl called Darcy.

In reality, he was sending filth to a veteran vigilante online paedophile hunter.

Walls, now of Johnston’s Close in St Monans, will be sentenced on January 17 when reports have been prepared.

Vile correspondence

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Walls had initially chatted with the decoy account online, before conversation moved to WhatsApp.

Fiscal depute Ronnie Hay said: “The witness was contacted by the accused.”

Mr Hay said the decoy told Walls at an early age she was 12 and he responded by saying he could be her grandad.

After the chat had moved platform, Walls sent a picture of himself with his face on show.

He continued to send photographs and requested images of the girl, asking for legs and pyjamas.

Walls told the decoy he was pleasuring himself and sent her a screenshot of the definition of the word “w***ing.”

He proceeded to send explicit images, including of his private parts.

Afterwards, he ordered the decoy to delete them as they were illegal.

Hunter sting, then arrest

The paedophile hunter tracked down Walls’ Facebook page and contacted police.

On December 29, a sting was carried out by vigilante group Child Protection UK.

Eric Walls
Eric Walls was caught in a filmed sting. Image: Child Protection UK.

The confrontation, caught on camera, has been viewed more than 60,000 times and begins with a woman telling Walls: “It’s Friday and you’re going to be in the cells for the Bells.”

Following this, police executed a warrant at Walls’ former home.

In the dock

Walls appeared in court in private on December 30 last year, and has been on bail with special conditions ever since.

This week, he admitted his actions were for the purposes of obtaining sexual gratification or for humiliating, distressing or alarming what he believed was a schoolgirl.

Solicitor David Bell said: “Mr Walls has no previous convictions and is 55.

“He sadly lost his long-term employment of 20 years with the NHS where he worked as an operative in operating theatres – needing a high level of skill – because of problems with discs in his back.

“He was no longer deemed fit to work.

“He lost his job in 2020 – that coincided with lockdown.

“Mr Walls is a single man, separated about 20 years ago from his wife.

“He’s found himself in a low mood and spent far too much time on the internet.

“He is aware the court will make him subject to the sexual offences notification requirements today and what that entails.”

Sheriff Robert More deferred sentencing and ordered reports.

