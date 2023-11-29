‘Highly skilled’ former NHS theatre worker from Fife snared after grooming ’12-year-old’

A perverted former NHS worker from Fife is on the Sex Offenders Register after sending sick pictures to what he thought was a 12-year-old girl.

First offender Eric Walls admitted trying to communicate indecently with a child for almost three months.

From his former home in Cardenden, the 55-year-old engaged in sick chat with what he believed was a girl called Darcy.

In reality, he was sending filth to a veteran vigilante online paedophile hunter.

Walls, now of Johnston’s Close in St Monans, will be sentenced on January 17 when reports have been prepared.

Vile correspondence

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Walls had initially chatted with the decoy account online, before conversation moved to WhatsApp.

Fiscal depute Ronnie Hay said: “The witness was contacted by the accused.”

Mr Hay said the decoy told Walls at an early age she was 12 and he responded by saying he could be her grandad.

After the chat had moved platform, Walls sent a picture of himself with his face on show.

He continued to send photographs and requested images of the girl, asking for legs and pyjamas.

Walls told the decoy he was pleasuring himself and sent her a screenshot of the definition of the word “w***ing.”

He proceeded to send explicit images, including of his private parts.

Afterwards, he ordered the decoy to delete them as they were illegal.

Hunter sting, then arrest

The paedophile hunter tracked down Walls’ Facebook page and contacted police.

On December 29, a sting was carried out by vigilante group Child Protection UK.

The confrontation, caught on camera, has been viewed more than 60,000 times and begins with a woman telling Walls: “It’s Friday and you’re going to be in the cells for the Bells.”

Following this, police executed a warrant at Walls’ former home.

In the dock

Walls appeared in court in private on December 30 last year, and has been on bail with special conditions ever since.

This week, he admitted his actions were for the purposes of obtaining sexual gratification or for humiliating, distressing or alarming what he believed was a schoolgirl.

Solicitor David Bell said: “Mr Walls has no previous convictions and is 55.

“He sadly lost his long-term employment of 20 years with the NHS where he worked as an operative in operating theatres – needing a high level of skill – because of problems with discs in his back.

“He was no longer deemed fit to work.

“He lost his job in 2020 – that coincided with lockdown.

“Mr Walls is a single man, separated about 20 years ago from his wife.

“He’s found himself in a low mood and spent far too much time on the internet.

“He is aware the court will make him subject to the sexual offences notification requirements today and what that entails.”

Sheriff Robert More deferred sentencing and ordered reports.

