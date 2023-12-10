Montrose serial sex offender breaches public protection order again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose serial sex offender breaches public protection order again

Ronald Young was caught after police spotted a charger plugged in when they came to visit him.

By Paul Malik
Serial sex offender Ronald Young appeared, again, at Dundee Sheriff Court.
A sex offender was caught with an illegal smartphone after police noticed he had left the charger plugged in.

Ronald Young has multiple sexual offence convictions, including being caught twice in five months by undercover “paedophile hunter” groups after he went to Newcastle to meet what he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

Former bus driver Young was hit with a sexual harm prevention order (SOPO) but has recorded multiple breaches of the public protection measure.

His latest came after suspicious police found a Samsung phone stuffed behind a microwave in his Montrose home.

Serial sex offender had illegal device in Montrose home

Young is supposed to tell the authorities about any communications device he has.

But Dundee Sheriff Court was told officers performing an unannounced spot-check on the predator noticed a white charging cable plugged into the wall, which Young claimed had been there “for a while”.

An investigation involving examination of his Tesco Clubcard found he had purchased top-ups for an unregistered O2 number, which was linked to a Samsung smart phone.

He had previously disclosed owning a Nokia phone, which was unable to search the internet.

As officers continued searching, they found a Muama portable Wi-Fi device shoved in the pocket of a jumper.

Fiscal depute Christine Allan said: “The accused was released from Perth prison in July 2022.

“He has four previous convictions on indictment.

“On his release, police went through the conditions of his sexual harm order with him.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown sentenced Young, of HMP Perth, to a further year in custody, backdated to April this year.

Continual offender

In 2014, Young was convicted for sending explicit messages involving bestiality to what he thought was a 13-year-old girl he befriended online before making the 200-mile journey to Tyneside to meet her.

The 63-year-old, who claimed on the chat site he was just 18 and called himself ‘sportsteacher’, had been tricked by vigilantes known as Dark Justice who were waiting at Newcastle’s Central Station when he arrived.

The former bus driver was again convicted of a sexual crime when he was found with a mobile phone under his mattress – his fourth SOPO breach.

He had been using the device to have sexually graphic conversations with children and teenagers.

Young also travelled to London to meet with another person he believed to be a child, who again turned out to be a vigilante group.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

