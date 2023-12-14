Thursday court round-up — ‘Told you so’ prisoner and bed blaze

A Forfar man has admitted his fourth drink-driving conviction.

George Graham, of Don Street, pled guilty to driving a private-plated Porsche while almost four times over the limit (84mics/ 22).

While on the A90 near Kirriemuir on November 18, the 63-year-old also admitted driving carelessly by colliding with another vehicle and damaging it, then failing to stop and exchange details.

Sheriff Krista Johnston ordered a report and deferred sentencing until January 11.

She disqualified Graham from driving in the meantime.

Love rat thief

A dating website rat emptied out a safe containing nearly £13,000 which had been inherited by his lover, before dumping her. Brian Fleming was branded “despicable” by a sheriff after a court heard how his victim turned detective to establish he had taken the money her father left her shortly before he died

Cell rampage

A Perth prisoner caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage to his cell after guards refused to relocate him to another room.

Peter Whyte told staff he wanted to move out after he was assaulted by five men.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the 31-year-old, who was on remand at the time, was frightened he would be targeted again.

Whyte appeared in the dock from custody and admitted wilfully or recklessly damaging property at HMP Perth on May 15 last year.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry said that just before 9am, a prison officer received a call from Whyte over his intercom saying if he was not relocated, he would smash up his cell.

He was told this wasn’t possible and as soon as the call ended, the guard could hear banging coming from the prisoner’s room and the in-cell alarm was activated.

Whyte threw items around, smashed glass on the observation hatch, damaged the intercom buzzer and a shelving unit.

The cost of repairs was just under £510 and afterwards, Whyte told staff: “I told you I would smash up my cell.”

Sentence was deferred until February 12 and Whyte, of Tulloch Court, Dundee, was released on bail.

No punishment

A dog walker who punched and kicked his Rottweiler before setting it on two women has been allowed to escape any punishment. William Smith, 64, was found guilty of repeatedly kicking the dog on the body and punching it to the head in Fife.

Set fire to bed

Arbroath man Darryl Sherwood, 41, has admitted setting fire to his disabled partner’s bed following a drunken row, after earlier threatening to “set the house of fire.”

The couple had been drinking with others at the Kirkton Road property when the row erupted, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

Firefighters told police afterwards they may not have been able to enter the property if others had not been there to help.

Depute fiscal Calum Gordon said Sherwood was carer for his partner, who uses a wheelchair.

He said: “The accused left the room after an argument.

“He was heard shouting: ‘I am going to set this house on fire’.”

The prosecutor said witnesses next noticed a fire in the bedroom.

“Scottish Fire and Rescue officers observed the fire was on the edge of the bed.

“They noted after the complainer could not have answered the door if she was on her own (because of her wheelchair).”

Sherwood admitted deliberately starting a fire at his home address on July 17 2022.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence for background reports until January 11.

Bruised brain

A man was left with a bruise on the brain when an Arbroath drug deal went “sour”. Gavin Liddell, 43, hauled his victim down a flight of stairs and stamped on him in the close of a block of flats in Westhaven Gardens last year.

Abuse images

A Fife man was caught with child sexual abuse images of girls as young as five.

Reece Martin, 22, previously pled guilty to possessing and taking, permitting to be taken or making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children, between January 16 and October 7 2022.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard previously 15 images were found, depicting females aged between five and 14, on a mobile phone and computer belonging to Martin.

One was of the most serious kind.

The police search followed information being received about material being uploaded at Martin’s address in Cowdenbeath.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland told him: “Jail was in the court’s mind in relation to this and I don’t think many people in society would be surprised if I sent you to jail – but you are a young man with no previous convictions.

“I am satisfied, with the assistance of the social work department and hard work by you, our community can be better protected from this by the imposition of a community-based order”.

The sheriff placed Martin on offender supervision for two years and told him to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work.

Martin was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for two years.

Defence lawyer Ms Allan argued raised concerns about imposing a condition, as part of Martin’s supervision, relating to accessing legitimate adult dating sites.

She said it could further isolate him, increasing the risk of “sliding back into habits he had in 2022”.

Sheriff Sutherland agreed not to impose this condition.

Baseball bat attack

A teenager who bragged about his vicious baseball bat attack on a rival has been ordered to carry out 300 hours’ unpaid community work. Deklin Thom, 19, told his friend: “I battered f**k out of the boy. He isn’t looking good.” He committed the assault with co-accused Coel Philip, 18 in Dundee.

Wrong way round

A disqualified Dundee driver went the wrong way round a roundabout and refused to stop for police.

Reece Massie, 18, of Balunie Drive, had already been convicted of two driving offences and banned when he got behind the wheel on October 27 last year.

He admitted at Dundee Sheriff Court driving dangerously, without insurance and while disqualified and failing to stop for police.

Sheriff Derek Reekie deferred sentencing until January for reports but said: “I can give no assurance what the outcome will be.

“You already have an appalling record.

“You have two previous convictions for dangerous driving and you are already disqualified.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.