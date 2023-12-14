No punishment for Fife man who punched Rottweiler and encouraged it to attack women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

No punishment for Fife man who punched Rottweiler and encouraged it to attack women

William Smith was found guilty after trial of ill-treating his pet but the sheriff called his behaviour 'a blip'.

By Gordon Currie
William Smith.
William Smith.

A dog walker who punched and kicked his Rottweiler before setting it on two women has been allowed to escape any punishment.

William Smith, 64, was found guilty of repeatedly kicking the dog on the body and punching it to the head.

He was also found guilty of grabbing the dog’s face and trying to set it on two women who bravely questioned his behaviour.

But at Dundee Sheriff Court, Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown admonished Smith and refused to impose any order to disqualify him from keeping dogs in future.

Admonishment means although the accused has the conviction on his criminal record, no further punishment is meted out.

Guilty after trial

Smith, from Auchtermuchty, denied any wrongdoing but was found guilty after a trial of repeatedly kicking the dog on the body and punching it on the head.

He was found guilty of grabbing the dog by the face and pulling it in front of horrified witnesses at Birnie Loch near Ladybank in Fife on April 21 2021.

Birnie Loch, Ladybank
The shocking incident happened at Birnie Loch, near Ladybank.

He was also found guilty of two charges of encouraging the dog to attack women in the same location when they questioned him about his behaviour.

And he was found guilty of acting in a threatening or abusive manner in St Andrews on 16 April 2021 by swearing and uttering threats of violence.

Dog banning order rejected

The court was told there had been an incident while other people had been walking their dogs on the lochside and had seen Smith attacking his pet.

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson previously asked the court to grant a dog banning order against Smith but that was refused by the sheriff.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown noted Smith – a first offender – had been of good behaviour since the incident and accepted it had been “a blip.”

She said: “In light of the fact you have been of good behaviour, I will admonish you.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Love rat thief Brian Fleming.
Love rat stole £13k left by grieving partner's father and fled Perth
Deklin Thom boasted after the baseball bat attack.
Dundee teen boasted about 'battering' skull fracture victim in baseball bat attack
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Bans, belts and BB guns
Ean Coutts (left) was murdered by David Barnes. Image: Police Scotland.
Family welcomes life sentence for ‘evil’ Fife skeleton-in-cupboard killer David Barnes
Ean Coutts (left) was murdered by David Barnes.
Fife skeleton-in-cupboard killer David Barnes sentenced for murdering army veteran
Killer David Barnes.
David Barnes: How neighbours’ suspicions and airport luggage theft helped snare Fife murderer
To go with story by Alan Richardson. drove about with his daughter-in-law clinging to his bonnet, Picture shows; Anthony Hatton. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 12/12/2023
Perthshire 'prankster' ignored daughter-in-law's screams as she clung to car bonnet
Nicholson was sentenced to a decade behind bars at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Fife attacker's four decades of rape and abuse began when he was 14
Imran Sakur, pictured here in 2010, has been returned to prison.
Murder plot Dundee businessman sent back to jail for stalking campaign
Marc Jenkins raided the Giddy Goose in Dundee.
Career criminal handed extra year in prison for Dundee crimewave