Now-happy puppy will not be returned to Stirling owner after cruel treatment

A dog owner will not get back the puppy he “chastised”, after admitting behaving cruelly towards it a year ago.

Thomas Begley admitted repeatedly Bruno by its lead, lifting the dog from the ground while attached to its lead, holding it against a wall and striking it with his hands.

The dog has been professionally kennelled since the incident in Stirling on February 28 last year and a sheriff ruled it should not be returned.

However, he stopped short of banning Begley, 43, of Bow Street, Stirling, from getting another pet.

Rehoming plan for ‘happy dog’

Fiscal depute Bernadette Cuthbertson told Stirling Sheriff Court: “The dog was taken to Hyndford Boarding Kennels (Falkirk) on March 1 2023.

“They confirm that when they first encountered the dog, the dog was very timid.

“The staff at the kennels confirmed Bruno was initially nervous around people and protective over his food.

“It’s noted now that Bruno is doing well.

“He’s a happy dog, he’s great around people and they’re looking to see whether he can be rehomed.”

Dog return hopes

Defence solicitor Ken Dalling explained his client, who pled guilty to causing unnecessary suffering, has been out of trouble since the incident on Upper Bridge Street and Wallace Street in Stirling.

“Mr Begley had been doing his best and his best fell far, far short.

“He saw Bruno as a distraction for him.

“It is a matter of great concern and regret to Mr Begley that he has lost care of Bruno.

“He still hopes that the dog can be returned to his care.

“This was a short-lived incident where he’s accepted his fault.

“He shouldn’t have been chastising the dog in that way.

“Mr Begley is in a very different place now.

“This is a difficult matter in relation to sentencing.

“It will be a significant punishment to Mr Begley if he doesn’t get the dog back.

“His mental health in the past has been fragile.”

Deprivation order

Sheriff Derek Hamilton placed Begley under supervision for a year.

He made a deprivation order, blocking Bruno from being returned and said: “Clearly your behaviour on this particular day was completely unacceptable.

“The issue is the dog now has been away from you for a year.

“It has grown up from a puppy to being an older dog.

“I’m not satisfied it would be appropriate to return this particular dog to you but I’m not going to disqualify you from caring for another dog.”

