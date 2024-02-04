Now-happy puppy will not be returned to Stirling owner after cruel treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Now-happy puppy will not be returned to Stirling owner after cruel treatment

Thomas Begley's attempts to be reunited with pet Bruno, who he "chastised" in public, were kiboshed at Stirling Sheriff Court.

By Ross Gardiner
Stirling Sheriff Court.
Stirling Sheriff Court.

A dog owner will not get back the puppy he “chastised”, after admitting behaving cruelly towards it a year ago.

Thomas Begley admitted repeatedly Bruno by its lead, lifting the dog from the ground while attached to its lead, holding it against a wall and striking it with his hands.

The dog has been professionally kennelled since the incident in Stirling on February 28 last year and a sheriff ruled it should not be returned.

However, he stopped short of banning Begley, 43, of Bow Street, Stirling, from getting another pet.

Rehoming plan for ‘happy dog’

Fiscal depute Bernadette Cuthbertson told Stirling Sheriff Court: “The dog was taken to Hyndford Boarding Kennels (Falkirk) on March 1 2023.

“They confirm that when they first encountered the dog, the dog was very timid.

“The staff at the kennels confirmed Bruno was initially nervous around people and protective over his food.

“It’s noted now that Bruno is doing well.

“He’s a happy dog, he’s great around people and they’re looking to see whether he can be rehomed.”

Dog return hopes

Defence solicitor Ken Dalling explained his client, who pled guilty to causing unnecessary suffering, has been out of trouble since the incident on Upper Bridge Street and Wallace Street in Stirling.

“Mr Begley had been doing his best and his best fell far, far short.

“He saw Bruno as a distraction for him.

“It is a matter of great concern and regret to Mr Begley that he has lost care of Bruno.

“He still hopes that the dog can be returned to his care.

“This was a short-lived incident where he’s accepted his fault.

“He shouldn’t have been chastising the dog in that way.

“Mr Begley is in a very different place now.

“This is a difficult matter in relation to sentencing.

“It will be a significant punishment to Mr Begley if he doesn’t get the dog back.

“His mental health in the past has been fragile.”

Deprivation order

Sheriff Derek Hamilton placed Begley under supervision for a year.

He made a deprivation order, blocking Bruno from being returned and said: “Clearly your behaviour on this particular day was completely unacceptable.

“The issue is the dog now has been away from you for a year.

“It has grown up from a puppy to being an older dog.

“I’m not satisfied it would be appropriate to return this particular dog to you but I’m not going to disqualify you from caring for another dog.”

