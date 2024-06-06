Dundee driver sentenced for causing carer life-threatening injuries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee driver sentenced for causing carer life-threatening injuries

Melissa White pled guilty to careless driving and returned to court for sentencing.

By Ciaran Shanks
Melissa White
Melissa White.

A driver who left a carer with life-threatening injuries after a horrific collision in Dundee has been ordered to perform unpaid work.

Tracey Towell was caring for someone prior to being struck in the Kirkton area of the city by a Vauxhall Zafira driven by 36-year-old Melissa White.

Ms Towell, then 57, spent 10 months in hospital being treated for injuries sustained in the incident on November 11 2022 on Gillburn Road.

She now requires carers herself.

She was dragged 10 metres along the road and rendered unconscious with blood pouring from her ear, nose, mouth and head.

Gillburn Road
The crash happened on Gillburn Road.

Ms Towell was “squashed” between her own vehicle, parked alongside a row of cars, and White’s.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how the road conditions were dark and White did not see Ms Towell emerging between the vehicles.

Sentencing

“In this case you caused very serious injuries to the pedestrian,” Sheriff John Rafferty told White.

“I have to recognise it was dark.

“It was a line of parked cars.

“The injured party emerged from the parked cars and your opportunity to observe was limited.

“I am satisfied that the lack of care and attention was limited.”

White, of Helmsdale Avenue, previously pled guilty to causing Ms Towell serious injury through careless driving.

She was ordered to perform 100 hours of unpaid work and disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Tragic collision

The court was told how Ms Towell left the address of the person she was caring for at about 5.20pm before disaster struck.

Fiscal depute Carrie-Anne Mackenzie said: “The accused has been driving east at the locus and has failed to observe the complainer standing at the rear of her own vehicle and has failed to move out sufficiently to pass the complainer’s vehicle… striking the complainer, causing her to be dragged along the side of her own car before falling, coming to rest approximately 10 metres in front of her own car.

Gilburn Road crash
The crash on Gillburn Road.

“There was a witness travelling immediately behind the accused who stopped and tried to provide assistance to the complainer, who was found to have blood coming from her ear, nose, mouth and the back of her head.

“She was unconscious and making laboured breathing noises.

“At the same time, two police constables who were on routine mobile patrol came upon the incident.

“When the ambulance arrived, the complainer was still struggling to breathe.

“The road was closed and the accused was spoken to by police.”

Gilburn Road crash
Police closed Gillburn Road in the Kirkton area of Dundee. Image: Paul Reid.

Gillburn Road did not open until 11.15pm that night.

Devastated

Ms Towell’s condition was described as “life-threatening” due to serious injuries to her head and chest.

She received surgery in Aberdeen after being admitted to the intensive care unit at Ninewells Hospital.

A 10-month stint in hospital followed with spells in Ninewells at the Royal Victoria Hospital which cares for palliative patients and has a brain injury unit.

Eventually, Ms Towell was discharged from hospital and requires help from carers three times a day and twice daily visits from district nurses.

Defence solicitor John Boyle said White was “devastated” by the injuries caused to Ms Towell and was regularly emotional about her culpability.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Airport parking penalty and frying pan assault
Mark Ward
Man to stand trial accused of murdering Dundee taxi driver
Robert isdale
Dame Ann Gloag's gardener sentenced for attack on ex-wife at Kinfauns Castle home
Glasgow High Court sign
Fife property manager raped woman at holiday lodge by Dundee
Mark Smullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth knifeman jailed for violent attack on rival's flat
Calin Schreiner
Dunfermline music gig organiser on Register after vile images stash found
Emma Dunphy appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted careless driving on Crieff Road, Perth
Motorists 'extraordinarily lucky' when driver caused four-car smash on busy Perth road
Moray Anderson
Perth money launderer allowed to ditch unpaid work order – because other offenders were…
Hayley Kenyon
Dundee shoplifter's dirty needle crimes branded 'abhorrent' - by her own lawyer
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Court foyer 'fisticuffs' and wedding blues