Woman, 27, called American tourist ‘a monkey’ during racist tirade in Fife pub

An American tourist was subjected to a torrent of vile racist abuse from a drunk stranger in a Fife pub.

Deborah Bradley repeatedly called the black man from Baltimore, Maryland, a “monkey” while he stood at the bar at The Village Inn, Pitlessie.

Bradley was slated for her hateful diatribe with Dundee Sheriff Court hearing that the man – who was on holiday in Scotland – was left shocked by the 27-year-old’s actions.

“It’s a matter of sadness and concern that in Scotland in 2024 a human being would refer to another human being in this manner,” Sheriff John Rafferty said.

Visibly shocked

The court was told how Bradley was unknown both to the man and a member of staff working in the pub prior to the incident on June 7 this year.

The man was having a meal with several people before he attended at the bar.

It was at this point that a sozzled Bradley unleashed her acid-tongued onslaught.

Fiscal depute Michael Robertson said: “The accused stated something similar to ‘why are you serving him, he’s not from here’.

“The employee behind the bar asked the accused to refrain from making those comments.

“The accused replied and called the complainer a ‘monkey’.

“The complainer was unaware of the comments directed at him and the accused then looked at him and used the word ‘monkey’.

“The complainer asked if she was talking to him and she said ‘yes you f****** monkey.'”

The visibly shocked man left the bar and stood in a hallway with Bradley ordered to leave the pub.

The man returned but was again targeted by Bradley who shouted at him: “F****** monkey”, before repeatedly shouting “monkeys, monkeys, monkeys.”

Bradley was eventually thrown out and police were contacted.

Officers arrested her at a nearby bus stop after she was pointed out by staff.

‘Heavily intoxicated’

Bradley, of Freeborn Court, Abbey Park Avenue, St Andrews, pled guilty to behaving in a racially aggravated manner towards the man and causing him fear and alarm by shouting, swearing, acting aggressively, making racially offensive remarks and refusing to leave when asked.

She was also subject to a bail order from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at the time of the offence.

Solicitor Billy Watt briefly stated Bradley was dealing with the death of her mother in “traumatic circumstances” around the time of the offence and was “heavily intoxicated.”

Sheriff Rafferty deferred sentence on Bradley until August for a social work report to be prepared.

