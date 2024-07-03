Woman, 27, called American tourist ‘a monkey’ during racist tirade in Fife pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Woman, 27, called American tourist ‘a monkey’ during racist tirade in Fife pub

A sheriff told Deborah Bradley: 'It's a matter of sadness and concern that in Scotland in 2024 a human being would refer to another human being in this manner.'

By Ciaran Shanks
Deborah Bradley appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Deborah Bradley appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

An American tourist was subjected to a torrent of vile racist abuse from a drunk stranger in a Fife pub.

Deborah Bradley repeatedly called the black man from Baltimore, Maryland, a “monkey” while he stood at the bar at The Village Inn, Pitlessie.

Bradley was slated for her hateful diatribe with Dundee Sheriff Court hearing that the man – who was on holiday in Scotland – was left shocked by the 27-year-old’s actions.

“It’s a matter of sadness and concern that in Scotland in 2024 a human being would refer to another human being in this manner,” Sheriff John Rafferty said.

Visibly shocked

The court was told how Bradley was unknown both to the man and a member of staff working in the pub prior to the incident on June 7 this year.

The man was having a meal with several people before he attended at the bar.

It was at this point that a sozzled Bradley unleashed her acid-tongued onslaught.

Deborah Bradley was ‘heavily intoxicated’ when she launched into a racist rant at an American tourist.

Fiscal depute Michael Robertson said: “The accused stated something similar to ‘why are you serving him, he’s not from here’.

“The employee behind the bar asked the accused to refrain from making those comments.

“The accused replied and called the complainer a ‘monkey’.

“The complainer was unaware of the comments directed at him and the accused then looked at him and used the word ‘monkey’.

“The complainer asked if she was talking to him and she said ‘yes you f****** monkey.'”

Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

The visibly shocked man left the bar and stood in a hallway with Bradley ordered to leave the pub.

The man returned but was again targeted by Bradley who shouted at him: “F****** monkey”, before repeatedly shouting “monkeys, monkeys, monkeys.”

Bradley was eventually thrown out and police were contacted.

Officers arrested her at a nearby bus stop after she was pointed out by staff.

‘Heavily intoxicated’

Bradley, of Freeborn Court, Abbey Park Avenue, St Andrews, pled guilty to behaving in a racially aggravated manner towards the man and causing him fear and alarm by shouting, swearing, acting aggressively, making racially offensive remarks and refusing to leave when asked.

She was also subject to a bail order from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at the time of the offence.

Solicitor Billy Watt briefly stated Bradley was dealing with the death of her mother in “traumatic circumstances” around the time of the offence and was “heavily intoxicated.”

Sheriff Rafferty deferred sentence on Bradley until August for a social work report to be prepared.

