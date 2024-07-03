Wednesday court round-up — Machete boy’s gun threats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wednesday court round-up — Machete boy’s gun threats

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A Fife offshore worker has admitted using the internet to try and arrange sexual abuse of a young child.

Samuel Foster, of Smithy Lane in Balmullo, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit the offence from autumn 2022.

Between September and November, the 39-year-old used social media to send messages of a sexual nature to another user’s profile.

Samuel Foster appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court

He discussed sexual abuse of children and made arrangements to meet the person he was speaking with for the purposes of attempting to sexually abuse a child.

In the dock, first offender Foster admitted a charge of acting in a threatening or abusive manner.

His plea of not guilty to allegations he took or made indecent images of children was accepted.

Solicitor James Laverty said his client would retain his employment.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentencing until August 27 and told Foster: “It’s a serious matter.”

Foster was placed on the sex offenders register and will find out how long he’ll remain subject to its notification requirements at the next hearing.

Pub-goer racially abused US tourist

An American tourist was subjected to a torrent of vile racist abuse from a drunk stranger in a Fife pub.

Deborah Bradley repeatedly called the black man from Baltimore, Maryland, a “monkey” while he stood at the bar at The Village Inn, Pitlessie.

Deborah Bradley was ‘heavily intoxicated’ when she launched into a racist rant at an American tourist.

Bradley was slated for her hateful diatribe with Dundee Sheriff Court hearing that the man – who was on holiday in Scotland – was left shocked by the 27-year-old’s actions.

“It’s a matter of sadness and concern that in Scotland in 2024 a human being would refer to another human being in this manner,” Sheriff John Rafferty said.

Bradley, of St Andrews, will return to court for sentencing next month.

Machete boy, 16, made gun threats

A Dunfermline teenager pointed an imitation firearm at people and pulled the trigger in two incidents six days apart.

The 17-year-old boy, who is too young to be named, was carrying a machete on another occasion.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, he pled guilty to a number of offences which took place at various streets in the city when he was aged 16.

With his face masked he assaulted two people by pointing an imitation firearm or similar object at them and repeatedly pulling the trigger, on May 25 last year.

On May 31 at another street he behaved in a threatening manner by instructing a woman she was to stay where she was and that he was not going to shoot her.

That same day, he assaulted another person by pointing an imitation firearm or similar item at his head, threatened to shoot him, and repeatedly pulled the trigger.

On August 17 last year he had a machete without reasonable excuse or lawful authority.

Sheriff Krista Johnston deferred sentencing until July 24 to obtain background reports.

Shamed councillor’s trial deserted

A disgraced ex-councillor whose political career was cut short when he was caught with child abuse images has walked free after a fresh criminal charge alleging he had downloaded more obscene material was deserted.

Convicted paedophile Michael Jamieson, who resigned from the Perth and Kinross Tory group following his arrest in 2017, was due to stand trial this week at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Michael Jamieson at Dunfermline Sheriff Court

The 75-year-old denied having indecent photos of children between November 14 2020 and March 27 2021.

Prosecutors said cybercrime experts who were to appear as witnesses were unavailable.

They called for the trial to be adjourned.

However, the motion was refused by Sheriff Garry Sutherland, effectively putting an end to proceedings.

Drug order for cash thief

A thief who smashed his way into a Perth hairdressing salon and stolen a charity tin has been placed on a two year drug testing and treatment order.

Sean Cuthbert was on his way home when he broke a window at Mark’s on Perth High Street.

He reached through and snatched the charity box, containing around £10 of donations for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance.

Solicitor Jamie Baxter, defending, told Perth Sheriff Court his client didn’t actually set foot inside the shop.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon told 39-year-old Cuthbert: “It is an appalling crime to steal a charity box.

“But I note that there are underlying issues.”

The sheriff called for a review of the DTTO order on August 6.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

