Woman, 54, in court over Glenrothes ‘attempted murder’

A woman has appeared in court accused of an attempted murder in Glenrothes.

Elizabeth Hamilton, 54, appeared in private at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in relation to an incident in Glenrothes on Friday.

She is accused of assault to severe injury, danger of life and attempted murder.

Further charges allege she possessed an offensive weapon, acted in a threatening or abusive manner and attempted to defeat the ends of justice.

Hamilton, whose address was given as Glenrothes, made no plea and was granted bail.

The case was continued for further examination and she will appear in court again at a later date.

The court appearance came after police were called to Huntsman’s Road to reports of an injured man.

A 43-year-old was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy and his condition was described as “serious”.

