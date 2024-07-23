Fife business owner faces jail for vicious Rewind Festival assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife business owner faces jail for vicious Rewind Festival assault

Simon Tierney, 38, attacked Antonio Grant at Scone Palace in Perth on July 22 2023.

By Ciaran Shanks and Connor Gordon
Simon Tierney
Simon Tierney was warned he faces prison. Image: Spindrift Photo Agency

A business owner from Fife who seriously injured a man in a brutal assault at the Rewind music festival faces jail.

Simon Tierney, 38, attacked Antonio Grant at Scone Palace in Perth on July 22 2023.

Tierney repeatedly punched Mr Grant on the head and body which caused him to fall to the ground.

While the stricken victim was on the ground, Tierney went on to repeatedly punch him on the head and body again.

Court papers state this was done to Mr Grant’s impairment, severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Tierney pled guilty on Tuesday at the High Court in Glasgow to the assault.

A claim it was to the danger of Mr Grant’s life was deleted from the original charge.

Prison warning

Gordon Martin, defending, told the court the dad-of three from Glenrothes owns a gas-fitting business with six employees.

The lawyer added: “He accepts that the likeliest out come will be custody.”

It was revealed Tierney’s previous convictions include violence, breach of bail and road traffic matters.

Rewind crowd
The assault happened on the Saturday of the festival weekend. Image: Shutterstock.

Sentence was deferred until a later date by Judge Lord Scott who granted Tierney bail.

The judge said: “The charge you pled guilty to undoubtedly would have custody at the top of the list of options.

“I am told that you have complied with bail and getting help as well as support.

“You have your own business as well as a dependent partner and children.

“I should say, none of this will stop prison being imposed.”

‘Stolen car’ at Rewind 2024

Meanwhile, a man has appeared in court accused of almost striking two police officers with a stolen car after attending this year’s Rewind.

David Hay is also alleged to have struck another vehicle and attacked officers during the incident at Scone Palace and at Dundee’s police headquarters.

Hay is charged with driving a Fiat Punto dangerously at Scone Palace on Sunday, July 21 by driving at excessive speed, failing to maintain adequate observations and control of the vehicle before two officers had to take evasive action.

A vehicle was allegedly struck by the allegedly stolen Punto.

Rewind 2024
The incident is said to have happened after Rewind 2024. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Further charges allege Hay, of Grange Road in Burntisland, failed to stop and give his details, failed to report an accident, drove without insurance, failed to cooperate with a preliminary breath test and failed to provide two breath samples to police.

On Stormontfield Road, near to Scone Palace, Hay is said to have struggled violently with three police officers.

A further charge states the 35-year-old allegedly acted aggressively, shouted, swore and made abusive remarks at officers while at the Dundee headquarters.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, solicitor Ross Bennett asked for Hay’s case to be continued without plea.

Hay was released on bail from Dundee Sheriff Court with a case management hearing fixed for August at Perth Sheriff Court.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Reece Stewart
Dundee car thieves snared by Ring doorbell footage
Edinburgh High Court sign
Violent rapist ripped out 74-year-old's hair in Fife
Calum Simpson
Childhood sweetheart of Fife murder victim opens up on agony facing their three children
Police on Lorne Street
Trio convicted over Dundee cannabis farms worth millions
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Gambling with freedom and 'hardest c**t' jailed again
John McPhee and Alan Rachwal
Dundee man caught with 'robbery victim's' wallet jailed
Danny Moffat
Drinker climbed on to Fife bar to 'swing his hips' while exposing himself
Audrey McGrory
Stirling drug mule caught after Border Force intercepted £5k cannabis parcel
Ben Cheyne
Man sparked Angus armed response after gas canister threat
Connor Gourlay
Serial sex offender from Fife illegally used social media to ask for pictures of…