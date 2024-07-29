Second person in court over ‘attempted murder with car’ on Dundee’s Strathmartine Road

A second person has appeared in court accused of trying to kill a man in Dundee by running over him with a car.

Jayden Robertson is accused of pursuing James Cooper, 38, with knives before driving over him with a car in the Hilltown area on July 9.

The 19-year-old appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

Earlier this month, 24-year-old Marley Williams was remanded in custody over identical allegations on petition.

Prosecutors allege Robertson, of Findhorn Street, assaulted Mr Cooper by pursuing him with knives or similar bladed articles on Strathmartine Road.

It is said, “having failed to catch him”, Robertson pursued him with a vehicle and struck him, causing Mr Cooper to fall to the ground.

Robertson allegedly drove over him repeatedly and endangered his life as a result.

Prosecutors say his actions were an attempt to murder Mr Cooper.

The teenager faces separate allegations of driving dangerously, driving without insurance and while disqualified and breaching bail conditions.

Solicitor David Duncan made no plea on Robertson’s behalf during the brief hearing in private on petition.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith committed the accused for further examination and remanded him in custody meantime.

No motion for bail was made on Robertson’s behalf. He is expected to make a second court appearance next week.

Williams, of Helmsdale Place, was remanded over the same incident.

He also appeared in private accused of attempted murder by pursuing Mr Cooper with knives, before driving over him.

Williams faces separate allegations of driving dangerously and without insurance.

