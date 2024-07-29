Second person in court over ‘attempted murder with car’ on Dundee’s Strathmartine Road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Second person in court over ‘attempted murder with car’ on Dundee’s Strathmartine Road

Jayden Robertson appeared in private from custody over the July 9 incident.

By Ciaran Shanks
Strathmartine Road police
Police at the scene on July 9. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A second person has appeared in court accused of trying to kill a man in Dundee by running over him with a car.

Jayden Robertson is accused of pursuing James Cooper, 38, with knives before driving over him with a car in the Hilltown area on July 9.

The 19-year-old appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

Earlier this month, 24-year-old Marley Williams was remanded in custody over identical allegations on petition.

Strathmartine Road attempted murder
Police on Strathmartine Road. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson

Prosecutors allege Robertson, of Findhorn Street, assaulted Mr Cooper by pursuing him with knives or similar bladed articles on Strathmartine Road.

It is said, “having failed to catch him”, Robertson pursued him with a vehicle and struck him, causing Mr Cooper to fall to the ground.

Robertson allegedly drove over him repeatedly and endangered his life as a result.

Prosecutors say his actions were an attempt to murder Mr Cooper.

The teenager faces separate allegations of driving dangerously, driving without insurance and while disqualified and breaching bail conditions.

Solicitor David Duncan made no plea on Robertson’s behalf during the brief hearing in private on petition.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith committed the accused for further examination and remanded him in custody meantime.

No motion for bail was made on Robertson’s behalf. He is expected to make a second court appearance next week.

Strathmartine Road police
Forensics officers on Strathmartine Road. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson

Williams, of Helmsdale Place, was remanded over the same incident.

He also appeared in private accused of attempted murder by pursuing Mr Cooper with knives, before driving over him.

Williams faces separate allegations of driving dangerously and without insurance.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Bus-spotters bust-up and spooked on the Kingsway
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Arbroath pub worker on register for forcing himself on teenager in Fife
Ewan Rawlings, Perth Sheriff Court
Perth beast chatted to FIVE child decoy accounts run by undercover cops – then…
Derek Mooney
Leven man's garden toilet break 'distasteful' but not sexual, court rules
Sharon Robertson
Fife woman stole thousands from dementia-stricken mum in bank transfer scam
Etizolam dealers (L-R) Gareth Inglis, Andrew Caldow and John Healy
Sheriff says street valium becoming 'very problematic' as Fife dealers appear in court
Mark Aitken
Joiner caused 'inexplicable' crash on M90 slip road in Kinross-shire
Aldi, Stack, Dundee
Aldi shoplift suspect slashed workers with sharpened keyring in Dundee
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Pensioner sting and motability car thief
Dunfermline Sheriff Court sign
'Victim-blaming' Kelty man's life ban after battering partner unconscious