Carnoustie Golf Links bosses request changes to three council-owned courses

Angus councillors will be asked to consider the future of Carnoustie Golf Links at a meeting later this week.

Councillors will be asked on Thursday to consider updated proposals – developed by Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee (CGLMC).

They will also be asked to agree to a public consultation regarding changes to the three council-owned courses.

The CGLMC’s proposal includes the intention to preserve access for local golfers at a fair price for the long term.

They also hope to maintain Carnoustie’s status as a venue for major competitions such as The Open Championship.

The meeting comes after a True North poll revealed that 36% of Scots did not know the extent of golf’s economic benefit.

Carnoustie Links bosses plan future for town’s courses

The CGLMC has proposed two separate phases for their outlook of Carnoustie’s courses.

The first phase will involve the creation of a new operating company, Carnoustie Golf Heritage and Hospitality Group Limited (CGHH), who are owned by external investment partners.

CGHH would undertake the day-to-day management of Carnoustie Golf Links for the remaining period of the management agreement, which expires in 2033.

As they already own and run the Carnoustie Golf Hotel, it means the courses and hotel will be managed and operated by one entity.

CGLMC would then continue as a charity with objectives including:

Encouraging and promoting public participation in the sport of golf in the area of Angus Promoting the provision or development of recreational facilities in the Carnoustie area with the object of improving the recreational facilities or activities available to citizens residing within the Carnoustie area; Promoting the advancement of the arts, heritage, and culture for the benefit of citizens residing within the Carnoustie area; Promoting the advancement of community development for the benefit of citizens residing within the Carnoustie area Promoting the advancement of environmental protection or improvement.



The suggested consultation will focus on Phase 1 of the proposal.

What will Phase 2 involve?

The second phase would involve CGHH developing a long-term investment plan to ensure Carnoustie remains a venue that is asked to host major events such as The Open.

Once the investment plan is ready to be implemented, CGHH would enter into a new long-term agreement with Angus Council and CGLMC for the management and operation of the golf courses.

The council would continue to own the land and golf courses under any such long-term agreement, and it is anticipated that CGLMC would continue to have a role in monitoring the operation of the golf courses.

These plans would be subject to a separate public consultation once fully developed.

CGLMC chief executive, Michael Wells, said: “We welcome the intention of Angus Council to present the proposed consultation process at a special meeting of members on Thursday.

“Assuming there is agreement to progress the consultation, Angus Council will very shortly embark upon a comprehensive engagement plan to seek views on our proposals, which are underpinned by an unwavering commitment to the people who live, work and invest in the Angus region.”