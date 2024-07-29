Carnoustie Golf Links bosses request changes to three council-owned courses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Carnoustie Golf Links bosses request changes to three council-owned courses

Angus councillors will discuss the future of the course this week.

By Ben MacDonald
Carnoustie Golf Links management to propose plans for the future of the course
Carnoustie Golf Links bosses will outline their future plans at a meeting on Thursday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Angus councillors will be asked to consider the future of Carnoustie Golf Links at a meeting later this week.

Councillors will be asked on Thursday to consider updated proposals – developed by Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee (CGLMC).

They will also be asked to agree to a public consultation regarding changes to the three council-owned courses.

The CGLMC’s proposal includes the intention to preserve access for local golfers at a fair price for the long term.

They also hope to maintain Carnoustie’s status as a venue for major competitions such as The Open Championship.

The meeting comes after a True North poll revealed that 36% of Scots did not know the extent of golf’s economic benefit.

Carnoustie Links bosses plan future for town’s courses

The CGLMC has proposed two separate phases for their outlook of Carnoustie’s courses.

The first phase will involve the creation of a new operating company, Carnoustie Golf Heritage and Hospitality Group Limited (CGHH), who are owned by external investment partners.

CGHH would undertake the day-to-day management of Carnoustie Golf Links for the remaining period of the management agreement, which expires in 2033.

The Carnoustie Golf Heritage and Hospitality Group already run the Carnoustie Golf Hotel. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

As they already own and run the Carnoustie Golf Hotel, it means the courses and hotel will be managed and operated by one entity.

CGLMC would then continue as a charity with objectives including:

    • Encouraging and promoting public participation in the sport of golf in the area of Angus
    • Promoting the provision or development of recreational facilities in the Carnoustie area with the object of improving the recreational facilities or activities available to citizens residing within the Carnoustie area;
    • Promoting the advancement of the arts, heritage, and culture for the benefit of citizens residing within the Carnoustie area;
    • Promoting the advancement of community development for the benefit of citizens residing within the Carnoustie area
    • Promoting the advancement of environmental protection or improvement.

The suggested consultation will focus on Phase 1 of the proposal.

What will Phase 2 involve?

The second phase would involve CGHH developing a long-term investment plan to ensure Carnoustie remains a venue that is asked to host major events such as The Open.

Once the investment plan is ready to be implemented, CGHH would enter into a new long-term agreement with Angus Council and CGLMC for the management and operation of the golf courses.

The council would continue to own the land and golf courses under any such long-term agreement, and it is anticipated that CGLMC would continue to have a role in monitoring the operation of the golf courses.

These plans would be subject to a separate public consultation once fully developed.

The 2024 Senior Open champion KJ Choi during a round on the Championship Course. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

CGLMC chief executive, Michael Wells, said: “We welcome the intention of Angus Council to present the proposed consultation process at a special meeting of members on Thursday.

“Assuming there is agreement to progress the consultation, Angus Council will very shortly embark upon a comprehensive engagement plan to seek views on our proposals, which are underpinned by an unwavering commitment to the people who live, work and invest in the Angus region.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Forfar's police headquarters in West High Street
Forfar police HQ may be closed and officers relocated
3
Bikers prepare to set off from Victoria Park in Arbroath on the Steven Donaldson memorial ride. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Remembering Steven Donaldson from the seat of a Harley-Davidson in the memorial ride…
Poundstretcher on Lochee Road in Dundee.
Budget retailer to hold giveaway at Tayside, Fife and Stirling shops as new owner…
Rosely Country House Hotel near Arbroath.
'Iconic' Angus country hotel for sale at £1.4 million
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Arbroath pub worker on register for forcing himself on teenager in Fife
Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell, divisional commander for Tayside. Image Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Top Tayside cop wants to cut hours spent dealing with mental health issues
Karyn McKay, childminder
'Without childcare you have big problems': Two in five childcare services cancelled in Dundee
2
Andrew Simpson of Dundee Thistle Cycling Club likes the new course. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Mountain bikers blaze a new trail at Crombie Country Park
12
The group arriving at Loch of Kinnordy site. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Angus turns out in tribute for Steven Donaldson memorial run
Steven Donaldson bike ride
Steven Donaldson's dad gives emotional speech at memorial event after Angus killer Tasmin Glass…