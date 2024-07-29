Dunfermline closing in on new keeper signing as Pars get good news on defender’s injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline closing in on new keeper signing as Pars get good news on defender’s injury

The Fifers have been operating without back-up to Deniz Mehmet so far this season.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. keeper Deniz Mehmet.
Dunfermline keeper Deniz Mehmet. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

Dunfermline are expected to finally solve their keeper dilemma in the next 48 hours as they close in on a new signing.

The Pars have been operating with just one first-team goalie since the end of last season following the departure of Max Little, who has since joined Coleraine in Northern Ireland.

Deniz Mehmet has been the only keeper in the squad for all four of the Premier Sports Cup group games, leaving the Fifers vulnerable to injury, illness or a red card.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

They got through without having to turn to an outfield player between the sticks but have been seeking an answer to the shortcoming for weeks.

They thought they had found a temporary solution with the arrival of freed Celtic teenager Kai McLean.

But the 19-year-old, recruited on a one-month deal, was not given Scottish FA clearance due to SPFL rules and has since not been re-signed.

In the face of the ongoing lack of back-up, Mehmet has looked short of form and confidence and was again at fault for the key opening goal in Saturday’s shock 2-1 defeat to Cove Rangers.

However, it is hoped a deal for one of several loan options originally identified by Dunfermline will soon be concluded, possibly as early as on Tuesday.

‘Struggling for form’

Speaking after the Cove defeat, McPake said: “I feel for Deniz in his situation.

“I have never been a goalkeeper but, obviously being a centre-half, when you are struggling for form, you can play your way out of that, I get it.

“in that position, it is really tough that every action you make can cost a goal.

“Deniz will be really disappointed with the first goal. He will be disappointed with the couple of goals before.

“But that is when, at a time during a pre-season period, you can take him out of the firing line, so to speak.”

Former Celtic goalkeeper Kai McLean joined Dunfermline Athletic FC on a short-term deal but his registration was refused by the Scottish FA.
Kai McLean was unveiled as a new signing by Dunfermline but has been unable to play. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Meanwhile, it is understood there has been some good news for Dunfermline following Sam Fisher’s substitution against Cove.

The defender was removed from the action as a precaution after half an hour with a hamstring issue.

But the former Dundee youngster is expected to be fit enough to be included in the preparations for Saturday’s Championship opener away to Livingston.

