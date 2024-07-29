Dunfermline closing in on new keeper signing as Pars get good news on defender’s injury

Dunfermline are expected to finally solve their keeper dilemma in the next 48 hours as they close in on a new signing.

The Pars have been operating with just one first-team goalie since the end of last season following the departure of Max Little, who has since joined Coleraine in Northern Ireland.

Deniz Mehmet has been the only keeper in the squad for all four of the Premier Sports Cup group games, leaving the Fifers vulnerable to injury, illness or a red card.

They got through without having to turn to an outfield player between the sticks but have been seeking an answer to the shortcoming for weeks.

They thought they had found a temporary solution with the arrival of freed Celtic teenager Kai McLean.

But the 19-year-old, recruited on a one-month deal, was not given Scottish FA clearance due to SPFL rules and has since not been re-signed.

In the face of the ongoing lack of back-up, Mehmet has looked short of form and confidence and was again at fault for the key opening goal in Saturday’s shock 2-1 defeat to Cove Rangers.

However, it is hoped a deal for one of several loan options originally identified by Dunfermline will soon be concluded, possibly as early as on Tuesday.

‘Struggling for form’

Speaking after the Cove defeat, McPake said: “I feel for Deniz in his situation.

“I have never been a goalkeeper but, obviously being a centre-half, when you are struggling for form, you can play your way out of that, I get it.

“in that position, it is really tough that every action you make can cost a goal.

“Deniz will be really disappointed with the first goal. He will be disappointed with the couple of goals before.

“But that is when, at a time during a pre-season period, you can take him out of the firing line, so to speak.”

Meanwhile, it is understood there has been some good news for Dunfermline following Sam Fisher’s substitution against Cove.

The defender was removed from the action as a precaution after half an hour with a hamstring issue.

But the former Dundee youngster is expected to be fit enough to be included in the preparations for Saturday’s Championship opener away to Livingston.