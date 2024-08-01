Wine bottle attack left victim ‘seeing triple’ in Dundee city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Wine bottle attack left victim ‘seeing triple’ in Dundee city centre

Teenager Gary Davies has been locked up after admitting severely injuring his victim on Reform Street last summer.

By Ross Gardiner
Reform Street, Dundee
The wine bottle assault happened on Reform Street, Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Dundee teenager left his victim with “triple vision” after clubbing him with a wine bottle in the city centre.

Gary Davies appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit assaulting the male on Reform Street on June 15 last year.

In broad daylight and while a concerned woman filmed him, Davies swung a wine bottle at his victim, leaving him permanently scarred.

Now behind bars at Polmont, Davies will be sentenced in August after meeting with social workers.

Bottle strike

Fiscal depute Trina Sinclair explained Davies’ victim was walking on Reform Street with two others just before 6pm to meet friends at the Overgate.

The victim heard two males shouting “who do you think you are?”

He asked Davies if he was talking to him, before the then-18-year-old crossed the road to approach the group.

The man’s companions were advised to walk away and Davies began calling his victim a “fanny” and a “s****bag.”

Wet Reform Street
The assault happened on Reform Street. Image: DC Thomson

The confrontation was seen by a person standing outside Taco Bell and a woman sitting outside McDonald’s, who began to film the men on her phone.

As the parties reached Skipton Building Society, Davies swung a wine bottle at his victim, connecting with the right side of his head.

He then dropped the bottle, which smashed.

His victim felt concussed and reported “seeing triple”.

Police attended and viewed both the witness footage and CCTV.

Davies’ victim attended A&E and was found to have a 30mm laceration behind his right ear, which had to be sutured shut and has left a small, visible, scar.

Bail orders

Now 19, Davies, of Dundee, pled guilty to striking the male to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

He was on a bail order from Forfar Sheriff Court and two bail orders from Dundee Sheriff Court at the time.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey deferred sentencing for a social work report until August 29 and remanded Davies.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Edinburgh High Court.
Jailed Forfar paedophile gets 40 more months for knife attack
Composite of local restaurants
Tayside serial dine-and-dash duo face their just desserts
Robbie Keltie
Dundee man guilty of having extreme porn images and sharing photos of children
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Barista barney and flipping the script
Ewan Dillon
Stirling child abuse image councillor given unpaid work
David McKenzie, Glenochil Prison
Stirling Sheriff Court hears how dangerous sex offender became stalker inside prison
Ford Fiesta
Dundee trio in court accused of stealing 7 Fiestas and 2 Fiats in a…
Christian Stanford
Son ground mum's face into garden path during savage attack in Perthshire
Stephen Barr
Dundee banker targeted 81-year-old customer with dementia in £18k fraud
Sean Townsley, Dundee Sheriff Court
Bogus gardener smashed into Dundee woman's home to steal Playstation