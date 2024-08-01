Wine bottle attack left victim ‘seeing triple’ in Dundee city centre

A Dundee teenager left his victim with “triple vision” after clubbing him with a wine bottle in the city centre.

Gary Davies appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit assaulting the male on Reform Street on June 15 last year.

In broad daylight and while a concerned woman filmed him, Davies swung a wine bottle at his victim, leaving him permanently scarred.

Now behind bars at Polmont, Davies will be sentenced in August after meeting with social workers.

Bottle strike

Fiscal depute Trina Sinclair explained Davies’ victim was walking on Reform Street with two others just before 6pm to meet friends at the Overgate.

The victim heard two males shouting “who do you think you are?”

He asked Davies if he was talking to him, before the then-18-year-old crossed the road to approach the group.

The man’s companions were advised to walk away and Davies began calling his victim a “fanny” and a “s****bag.”

The confrontation was seen by a person standing outside Taco Bell and a woman sitting outside McDonald’s, who began to film the men on her phone.

As the parties reached Skipton Building Society, Davies swung a wine bottle at his victim, connecting with the right side of his head.

He then dropped the bottle, which smashed.

His victim felt concussed and reported “seeing triple”.

Police attended and viewed both the witness footage and CCTV.

Davies’ victim attended A&E and was found to have a 30mm laceration behind his right ear, which had to be sutured shut and has left a small, visible, scar.

Bail orders

Now 19, Davies, of Dundee, pled guilty to striking the male to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

He was on a bail order from Forfar Sheriff Court and two bail orders from Dundee Sheriff Court at the time.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey deferred sentencing for a social work report until August 29 and remanded Davies.

