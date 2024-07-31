Stirling child abuse image councillor given unpaid work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling child abuse image councillor given unpaid work

Ewan Dillon was a councillor until the day he was was convicted.

By Ciaran Shanks
Ewan Dillon
Sex offender former councillor Ewan Dillon. Image: Central Scotland News

A former Stirling councillor caught with a hoard of child abuse material has been ordered to perform unpaid work.

Ewan Dillon was found with the sick stash following a raid on his home in the city.

Dillon was the independent member for Dunblane and Bridge of Allan and pled guilty last month at Stirling Sheriff Court.

The 21-year-old resigned on the day he admitted downloading indecent images of children.

He was initially elected as a Labour councillor and became an independent in October 2022 – one month after being snared by police.

The court was previously told how Dillon was caught with a total of 58 images.

Fifteen of those were listed as Category A , which are at the highest level of depravity.

First offender Dillon returned to the dock on Wednesday following the preparation of a criminal justice social work report.

Alternative to prison

Defence solicitor George Pollock was not asked to offer mitigation by Sheriff Keith O’Mahony.

The sheriff said that after reading the terms of the report, he was persuaded to impose a community payback order “with various elements”.

Dillon was placed on supervision for two years and ordered to perform 270 hours of unpaid work.

He will be subject to the sex offenders registration requirements for the next five years.

The community payback order was imposed as a direct alternative to a custodial sentence.

Ewan Dillon
Ewan Dillon at Stirling Sheriff Court at the time he admitted the crime

The court heard how police carried out a search at Dillon’s home on September 29, 2022 after receiving intelligence.

He told officers he had observed indecent images of children on the mobile phone but had never saved any of them.

He said: “All I want to say on the record is that it’s an accident.

“It’s a link, something has been downloaded, or sent to me, and I’ve deleted it.

“The fact of the matter is that it has been on my phone at one point but I deleted it.”

Helen Nisbet, Procurator Fiscal for Tayside, Central and Fife, said: “Ewan Dillon pleaded guilty to and has now been sentenced for possessing horrendous images of child abuse.

“These are not victimless crimes. They perpetuate the humiliation and devastation suffered by child victims of sexual abuse and are an affront to society.

“We will always treat these crimes seriously.”

Children’s committee convener

Dillon, 21, of Market Street, Stirling, was elected to office when he was just 19 in May 2022, as a Labour councillor.

Ewan Dillon
Ewan Dillon when he was elected to office.

Prior to quitting the Labour Party group on Stirling Council, former Dunblane High pupil Dillon had been vice-convener of the community planning and regeneration committee and the children and young people committee.

At the time of conviction, the SNP group on the council said it is “horrified and saddened” by the situation and called for a review “to ensure something like this can never happen again”.

Stirling Council noted the conviction and a by-election is scheduled for August 15 to replace the disgraced former member for Dunblane and Bridge of Allan.

