Ex-Perthshire football club boss fined for assaulting rival team’s striker

George Mitchell was found guilty of attacking Abernethy AFC striker Owen Taylor following a game at Kintillo Park, Bridge of Earn, in July 2022.

By Jamie Buchan
George Mitchell
George Mitchell went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

The former boss of an amateur Perthshire football club has been found guilty of assaulting a rival team’s player.

George Mitchell denied attacking Abernethy AFC striker Owen Taylor following a game at Kintillo Park, Bridge of Earn, in July 2022.

Mr Taylor was left with concussion, a leg injury and swelling to the back of his head, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

When asked if the wounds may have come about from playing football, the 24-year-old said: “I’ve never seen anyone get injured like that in a pre-season friendly.”

Shouting from the sidelines

During his trial Mitchell, manager of Kinrossie AFC at the time, claimed he had seen Mr Taylor involved in a scuffle in the car park but insisted he was not involved.

However, the 49-year-old was found guilty of assault following evidence from Mr Taylor and another witness.

“I preferred their evidence to yours,” Sheriff Craig McSherry told Mitchell.

George Mitchell leaving Perth Sheriff Court

Mr Taylor told the court he had been playing for Abernethy at Kintillo Park on July 12, 2022, eight days before the assault.

The business development manager said Mitchell – the father of his ex-partner – had been shouting at him from the sidelines.

He couldn’t remember what was said.

“He thought I had done something,” said Mr Taylor.

“I was charged, but I was found not guilty. He was just angry.

“I was trying to be amicable. I’ve never had a problem with George.”

‘Letting his emotions get to him’

On July 20, Mr Taylor returned to the Bridge of Earn park for another game with Abernethy.

He said he was afterwards approached by Mitchell from behind, as he was sat down changing his shoes.

“George was letting his emotions get to him,” said Mr Taylor.

The assault happened following a game at Kintillo Park, Bridge of Earn.

“He was wrestling with me – nothing too bad, maybe a couple of punches.

“One to the head was quite sore.”

Asked by fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie if he retaliated, Mr Taylor said: “No, I’m not that kind of person.”

He said he put his hands up to try to defend himself.

Mr Taylor said he was later treated in hospital and had to take time off work and football while he recovered.

‘Kerfuffle’

Representing himself in court, Mitchell suggested his victim’s injuries may have been caused by playing football.

He told Sheriff McSherry he had seen the “kerfuffle” when he was leaving the park but did not stop and got into his car.

Mitchell, a self-employed scrap metal merchant, admitted he had “childishly” said some “silly” things to his victim the week before.

Perth Sheriff Court exterior
Perth Sheriff Court.

The sheriff found him guilty of assault and fined him £450.

Mitchell, of Oakbank Road, Perth, was acquitted of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at Kintillo Park on July 12 2022.

Co-accused Jordan Mitchell, 30, was also cleared of any involvement in the assault.

