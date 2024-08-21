Man freed from custody after Dundee dead dogs discovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man freed from custody after Dundee dead dogs discovery

Christopher McLaren appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court.

By Ciaran Shanks
Ballindean Road, Douglas, Dundee.
Police searched an address in Ballindean Road in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson/Andrew Robson

A man who was due to appear in court following the discovery of dead dogs at an address in Dundee has been released from custody.

Police Scotland said the 31-year-old had been charged over alleged animal cruelty at the property in the Douglas area.

An address on Ballindean Road was searched on Tuesday,  August 20 with the force saying “dead and un-cared for” dogs were discovered.

Police have not disclosed how many dogs were found within the property.

Officers arrested and charged the man and he was due to appear from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday afternoon.

However, he did not appear in the dock and was liberated by the procurator fiscal service pending further inquiries.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said on Wednesday morning: “A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the Dangerous Dogs Act, animal cruelty and welfare.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and he is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday.”

