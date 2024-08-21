Man freed from custody after Dundee dead dogs discovery

A man who was due to appear in court following the discovery of dead dogs at an address in Dundee has been released from custody.

Police Scotland said the 31-year-old had been charged over alleged animal cruelty at the property in the Douglas area.

An address on Ballindean Road was searched on Tuesday, August 20 with the force saying “dead and un-cared for” dogs were discovered.

Police have not disclosed how many dogs were found within the property.

Officers arrested and charged the man and he was due to appear from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday afternoon.

However, he did not appear in the dock and was liberated by the procurator fiscal service pending further inquiries.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said on Wednesday morning: “A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the Dangerous Dogs Act, animal cruelty and welfare.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and he is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday.”

