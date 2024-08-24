Waste worker jailed for defying driving ban in Arbroath to rack up fourth drink-related conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Waste worker jailed for defying driving ban in Arbroath to rack up fourth drink-related conviction

William Brown, 29, was still banned from the road when he travelled along the A92 while four and a half times over the limit.

By Ross Gardiner
Police breathalyser
Brown was convicted for the third time of drink-driving.

A refuse worker has been jailed after driving through Arbroath four-and-a-half times over the drink-drive limit, while defying a driving ban.

William Brown was locked up after admitting breaching drink-drive legislation for the fourth time in nine years.

Brown was flagged to police due to his driving.

A sentencing sheriff labelled Brown’s conduct as “concerning” and banned him from the road for another six years.

Driving reported to police

Brown, of Nairnside Road in the east end of Glasgow, previously pled guilty to three charges.

He admitted driving with excess alcohol (99 mics/22), while disqualified and without insurance.

Police traced the 29-year-old on the A92 in Arbroath on June 4 this year.

Fiscal depute Duncan MacKenzie explained that at 6pm on the Tuesday evening, police received a call about Brown’s driving.

Officers traced him 25 minutes later near Asda, where he had stopped in the carriageway with his hazards on.

Brown drove into Westway Retail Park and police pulled him over and breathalysed him before taking him to West Bell Street HQ in Dundee.

There, he returned a reading four and a half times over the limit.

It was established that he was also disqualified and uninsured at the time.

Alcohol problem

Solicitor Billy Rennie explained his client chose to drive two minutes to Asda rather than walk for 20 minutes.

He said: “This was an offence borne of convenience and not clearly thinking.

“The background to that is he’s had a lot of difficulties with alcohol.

“This year, he put himself into rehab.

“He is working as a waste operative at Glasgow City Council.”

Jailed

At Forfar Sheriff Court, Sheriff Lindsey Foulis jailed Brown for six months.

The sheriff noted that social workers had recommended a restriction of liberty order but questioned how helpful that would be for someone with an alcohol problem.

He also imposed a six-year driving ban and ordered Brown to resit his test before getting behind the wheel again.

The sheriff said: “At the time of the offence you are nearly five times over the limit.

“This is in circumstances where, in 2015, you are twice convicted of drink-driving and in 2019, you’re convicted of failing to provide necessary specimens for analysis.

“You shouldn’t have been behind the wheel of a car because you were disqualified.

“It’s concerning that once you think you are able to get behind the wheel of a car, you do so when you are considerably over the legal limit and are going around a retail park which, at 6pm on a Tuesday may not be at its busiest but certainly wouldn’t have been empty.

“I consider that at this stage, it is now appropriate to take your liberty away from you.”

