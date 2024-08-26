Motorist admits causing Perthshire crash that ‘propelled’ cyclist, 64, into the air

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Motorist admits causing Perthshire crash that ‘propelled’ cyclist, 64, into the air

Motorist Laura Taylor drove into the path of James Law as he pedalled down Bridgeton Brae, Almondbank on March 21 last year.

By Jamie Buchan
Laura Taylor
Laura Taylor leaving Perth Sheriff Court.

A 64-year-old cyclist was thrown into the air and suffered three cracked ribs following a collision with a car in Perthshire.

The 34-year-old mother-of-two was originally charged with causing Mr Law serious injury through careless or inconsiderate driving.

Prosecutors accepted her guilty plea to an amended charge of careless driving.

Taylor, of Firbank Road, Perth, was allowed to keep her licence after admitting to what a sheriff described as a “a momentary lapse with very unpleasant consequences.”

No time to stop

Perth Sheriff Court heard Mr Law had been out on his bike at around 3.15pm.

“The accused was driving into Lumsden Crescent,” said fiscal depute Stuart Duncan.

“She began turning as Mr Law was approaching the junction.

“The cyclist had no time to stop as he saw the accused manoeuvre into his path.

“He collided with the rear offside passenger door and was propelled into the air, lancing on the roadway.”

Mr Duncan said: “The accused stopped and exited her vehicle, stating to Mr Law: ‘I’m so sorry’.”

Bridgend Brae, Almondbank
The accident happened on Bridgend Brae at junction with Lumsden Crescent. Image: Google

Emergency services arrived on the scene and Taylor admitted to police she had been behind the wheel.

A roadside breath test proved negative, the prosecutor said.

“Mr Law was taken to Ninewells Hospital with three cracked ribs and a fractured left shoulder blade.”

He was discharged the following day.

Didn’t spot cyclist

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said insurers were dealing with a civil case involving her client and Mr Law.

“The charge is a classic section three (careless driving),” she said.

“She was driving and she accepts that she just didn’t see the cyclist.

“She knows that is not an excuse.”

Perth Sheriff Court
Perth Sheriff Court.

The court heard she had been driving without incident for 10 years.

“She is a single mum with two children,” said Ms Clark.

“Her licence is very important to her.”

Sheriff Clair McLachan fined Taylor £100 and imposed six penalty points.

“This was a momentary lapse with very unpleasant consequences,” she said.

“I take account your previous good character and clean driving licence.”

