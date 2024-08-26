Motorist admits causing Perthshire crash that ‘propelled’ cyclist, 64, into the air

A 64-year-old cyclist was thrown into the air and suffered three cracked ribs following a collision with a car in Perthshire.

Motorist Laura Taylor drove into the path of James Law as he pedalled down Bridgeton Brae, Almondbank on March 21 last year.

The 34-year-old mother-of-two was originally charged with causing Mr Law serious injury through careless or inconsiderate driving.

Prosecutors accepted her guilty plea to an amended charge of careless driving.

Taylor, of Firbank Road, Perth, was allowed to keep her licence after admitting to what a sheriff described as a “a momentary lapse with very unpleasant consequences.”

No time to stop

Perth Sheriff Court heard Mr Law had been out on his bike at around 3.15pm.

“The accused was driving into Lumsden Crescent,” said fiscal depute Stuart Duncan.

“She began turning as Mr Law was approaching the junction.

“The cyclist had no time to stop as he saw the accused manoeuvre into his path.

“He collided with the rear offside passenger door and was propelled into the air, lancing on the roadway.”

Mr Duncan said: “The accused stopped and exited her vehicle, stating to Mr Law: ‘I’m so sorry’.”

Emergency services arrived on the scene and Taylor admitted to police she had been behind the wheel.

A roadside breath test proved negative, the prosecutor said.

“Mr Law was taken to Ninewells Hospital with three cracked ribs and a fractured left shoulder blade.”

He was discharged the following day.

Didn’t spot cyclist

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said insurers were dealing with a civil case involving her client and Mr Law.

“The charge is a classic section three (careless driving),” she said.

“She was driving and she accepts that she just didn’t see the cyclist.

“She knows that is not an excuse.”

The court heard she had been driving without incident for 10 years.

“She is a single mum with two children,” said Ms Clark.

“Her licence is very important to her.”

Sheriff Clair McLachan fined Taylor £100 and imposed six penalty points.

“This was a momentary lapse with very unpleasant consequences,” she said.

“I take account your previous good character and clean driving licence.”

