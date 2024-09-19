Serial Dundee thief jailed again for more restaurant raids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Serial Dundee thief jailed again for more restaurant raids

By Ross Gardiner
Ryan Simpson
Ryan Simpson.

A serial Dundee thief has been jailed again after admitting breaking into three more city businesses.

Drug addict Ryan Simpson broke into Sunny’s Restaurant and The Camperdown Elm in Dundee and raided MS News in Broughty Ferry.

HMP Perth inmate Simpson was brought to Dundee Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to all three break-ins.

He was previously jailed in 2022 for break-ins and attempts along Perth Road.

Crime spree

In his latest set of crimes, the 27-year-old first struck at Sunny’s Restaurant on Dalgleish Place in the early hours of January 14 this year.

After being caught on the Ring doorbell, he stole a cash register and money.

Two days later, he broke into The Camperdown Elm restaurant, off Kingsway, and made off with two tills and two bottles of gin.

He woke an employee staying in the flat upstairs, who phoned police.

Camperdown Elm, Dundee.
The Camperdown Elm in Dundee.

Officers traced Simpson’s movements using sniffer dogs but did not catch him until later.

Simpson’s third raid was at MS News in Broughty Ferry’s Campfield Square on March 19.

Again in the dead of night, he forced his way inside and stole two till drawers, dropping one outside.

The aftermath of Simpson's raid on MS News in Broughty Ferry in March 2024.
The aftermath of Simpson’s raid on MS News. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

Owner Samar Hayat told The Courier at the time – eight months after a similar raid: “It is soul-destroying that this has happened again.”

‘He wasn’t stable’

The court heard Simpson had only been liberated days before his first strike and was subject to bail, a supervised release order and unexpired portions during his offending.

He was locked up in August 2023 for assaulting an Asda worker while trying to shoplift.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said: “Mr Simpson’s record does him no credit at all.

“He tells me that after his release from his last sentence, he wasn’t stable.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael noted Simpson’s spell on remand and ordered him to serve 150 days of unexpired imprisonment.

The sheriff imposed 14 months for the break-ins following that.

In 2019, Simpson wept in the dock after admitting stealing make-up from Boots.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

