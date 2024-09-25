Wednesday court round-up — Bum bite bid and £30k of coke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Wednesday court round-up — Bum bite bid and £30k of coke

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

An Angus chef has been fined a total of £160 for brawling with a stranger outside a pub in Montrose.

Stephen Hart, 35, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit the assault on Hume Street on May 18 last year.

He repeatedly punched his victim – who remains unknown to authorities – on the head.

The chef, from Hill Street, Montrose, phoned police himself after being invited outside by his victim following an disagreement in The Picture House bar.

Officers reviewed CCTV and saw the assault.

Fiesta of crime

A car thief nicked 16 Ford Fiestas and eight other vehicles from across Fife and Tayside last year. Jordan Watson, 20, mainly targeted Fiestas but also stole a car transporter trailer – using a stolen Rover Freelander – and tools, registration plates and a quad bike in a seven-month crime spree from South Queensferry to Broughty Ferry.

Jordan Watson
Car thief Jordan Watson.

Tried to bite PC’s behind

A Forfar woman must compensate a PC she tried to bite on the buttocks.

Amy Burns returned to the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court to be sentenced after
previously admitting assaulting PCs Stephen Adam, Craig Savage and Emma Price on March 24 this year.

After police were called to  Rewind nightclub on Dundee’s Seagate, Burns, 23, of Glenmoy Terrace, struck PC Adam on the head with her hand and kicked him on the body, injuring him.

She was taken to West Bell Street HQ where she continued to be violent.

Fiscal depute Sam Craib said: “The accused at one point attempted to bite Constable Savage’s buttocks.

“She was taken to the floor. She has then bitten Constable Savage’s hand.”

Rewind, Seagate, Dundee
Police were called to Rewind, Seagate, Dundee. Image: Google

Burns also attempted to bite PC Price and scratched her.

As well as the three assaults, Burns admitted resisting obstructing or hindering police and acting in a threatening or abusive manner.

Her lawyer Alexandra Short said: “Unfortunately Ms Burns has had a relapse – she’s got a small record but all the offending is in relation to alcohol.

“She keeps herself to herself. She’s generally quite a sensible young lady.”

Sheriff Gregor Murray ordered Burns to pay each PC £100 compensation and complete 140 hours unpaid work.

The sheriff said: “I’d be perfectly entitled to send you to jail. If you offend again in this way, the court will have no alternative.

“This is a particularly bad example of how people behave towards officers who were simply trying to do their job.”

Speedy boxer

Commonwealth medallist boxer John Docherty from Montroses narrowly kept his driving licence after he was caught hurtling down the M90 at more than 100mph in an uninsured car. Docherty, who won bronze for Scotland in the 2018 Gold Coast games, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted speeding through Kinross-shire in January.

Boxer John Docherty
Docherty competed for Scotland at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Image: DC Thomson

Prison revolving door

Dundee drug addict Ryan Clark has been jailed for 272 days after admitting razor raids on Tesco.

HMP Perth inmate Clark, 38, previously admitted the thefts – carried out while on bail – at Tesco on South Road on April 11 and May 22 last year.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “As I go through your record, there are simply no redeeming qualities whatsoever.

“You are a drain on the taxpayer’s resources.

“Until you rid yourself of your drug addiction, you are just going to be in a revolving door at the Scottish Prison Service.

“I would hope that you would see a life in future that might not involve going to Perth Prison each year.

“The only person that can make that change is you.”

Knuckledusters?

A thug whose haymaker left a Stirling agricultural show reveller with a brain injury has been told to expect a long prison sentence if rings he was wearing were like knuckledusters. Rory Hunter, 23, felled his victim with a single punch after he left a nightclub in Stirling city centre, where he fell to the road, hitting his head.

Rory Hunter
Rory Hunter.

£30k of cocaine

Fife dealer Michael Mulrein, 34, was busted with £30,000 worth of cocaine at his home in Sycamore Crescent, Lumphinnans, Cowdenbeath, on June 17 2022.

He appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class A drug.

Prosecutor Sarah Smith said Mulrein was at home alone when police carried out a search there after receiving intelligence.

Michael Mulrein
Michael Mulrein will return for sentencing later.

The fiscal said officers discovered six bags of cocaine weighing a total of 369g with a potential street value of between £18,000 and £30,000, if sold in 1g deals.

Other items found included £540 in cash from Mulrein’s bedroom, two sets of scales, and some white gloves with white residue on them.

Mulrein was arrested and later confirmed the cocaine was his.

His defence lawyer called for background reports and said he would reserve mitigation for the next court hearing.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick deferred sentencing until October 31 for reports, bailed Mulrein and granted a Crown motion to forfeit the cash.

Hit cars with hammer

A young man who left a Perth schoolboy scarred for life in a horrific Halloween scissor attack has admitted damaging cars with a hammer.

Reece Duncan, 20, who was placed on a deferred sentence for the brutal 2020 assault on the city’s Moncreiffe Island, returned to the dock and pled guilty to threatening or abusive behaviour on May 26.

Reece Duncan
Reece Duncan. Image: Facebook

He shouted and swore while in possession of hammer in Carnegie Place, Perth and used it to strike and damage a Mini Cooper and Ford Transit.

Duncan, of Bute Drive, Perth, also kicked a Vauxhall Corsa, causing damage.

He will be sentenced in November.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Rory Hunter
Stirling single punch attacker could be jailed if rings were used as knuckleduster
Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee juror held in contempt for googling sentencing options during rape trial
Ciaran Ramsay
Cocaine dealer snared after noisy Perth party
Kevin Nicol
Abuser reversed car at speed towards ex-girlfriend during his trial at Perth Sheriff Court
Jordan Watson
Tyre fitter stole 16 Ford Fiestas from across Tayside and Fife last year
Angus boxing champ admits 105mph dash in uninsured car on M90 in Kinross-shire
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Rapist guilty and footballer on drugs charges
Craig Brett.
Predator guilty of raping girl in Dundee flat
Edinburgh High Court sign
Conman posed as bank fraud investigator to rip off Tayside couple
Jamie Mullan
Fife roads menace receives prison term and ANOTHER lifetime ban