Jail for woman who repeatedly battered victim over head with dog lead in Dundee flat

A woman has been jailed for a year for assaulting a Dundee householder with a dog lead then making off with her mobile phone.

Jamie Lee Steel, 25, was identified through Ring doorbell footage.

The mother-of-three from Stirling went to the Ballindean Road property earlier this year to get a dog named Ocean but she let herself into the property and carried out the sustained assault.

Hostile handover

Fiscal depute Rachel Wallace explained Steel’s victim was at home in her Dundee flat with Ocean just before 6.30pm on April 22.

She heard banging at her door and whistling through her letterbox but did not answer.

She looked out her bedroom window and saw Steel with two men.

Before she left the bedroom, she heard Steel enter the flat and shout for Ocean.

Steel, who was holding a dog lead, demanded ‘give me my dog’.

She then grabbed the woman by the head, repeatedly struck her with the dog lead, then took her phone from her hand.

The victim managed to break free with superficial injuries and ran into the spare room, screaming for help.

Police were contacted by a neighbour and Steel fled but officers were able to identify her from Ring doorbell footage.

Drug issues

Solicitor Frazer McCready said his client had a history of drug abuse, offending and mental health issues and has suffered a bereavement, followed by “an extremely serious incident” since last being released from prison in 2023.

Mr McCready said she met one of the men and agreed to join them to uplift the dog from Dundee.

“She remembers that the door was open and the complainer shouted ‘come in’ or words to that effect.

“She was told Ocean was to be returned so she took a dog lead.

“It would appear there were problems between the complainer and the others. A fight developed.

“She says because of her level of intoxication, she doesn’t know why she took the phone.

“In custody, she has detoxed. She’s looking forward to her release. To do her best, she’s got to stay off drugs. She regrets this.”

Locked up

Steel, listed in court papers as a prisoner at HMP Stirling, appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court via a video link from jail.

She pled guilty to assault, while acting with others, and robbery.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton jailed her for 12 months, backdated to April 30 when she was first remanded.

