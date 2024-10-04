Jail for woman who repeatedly battered victim over head with dog lead in Dundee flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jail for woman who repeatedly battered victim over head with dog lead in Dundee flat

Jamie Lee Steel was locked up for a year after admitting assaulting her victim and stealing her mobile phone when the uplift of a dog went wrong.

By Ross Gardiner
Jamie Lee Steel
Jamie Lee Steel was jailed for the assault she carried out in Dundee. Image: Facebook

A woman has been jailed for a year for assaulting a Dundee householder with a dog lead then making off with her mobile phone.

Jamie Lee Steel, 25, was identified through Ring doorbell footage.

The mother-of-three from Stirling went to the Ballindean Road property earlier this year to get a dog named Ocean but she let herself into the property and carried out the sustained assault.

Hostile handover

Fiscal depute Rachel Wallace explained Steel’s victim was at home in her Dundee flat with Ocean just before 6.30pm on April 22.

She heard banging at her door and whistling through her letterbox but did not answer.

She looked out her bedroom window and saw Steel with two men.

Before she left the bedroom, she heard Steel enter the flat and shout for Ocean.

Steel, who was holding a dog lead, demanded ‘give me my dog’.

She then grabbed the woman by the head, repeatedly struck her with the dog lead, then took her phone from her hand.

The victim managed to break free with superficial injuries and ran into the spare room, screaming for help.

Police were contacted by a neighbour and Steel fled but officers were able to identify her from Ring doorbell footage.

Drug issues

Solicitor Frazer McCready said his client had a history of drug abuse, offending and mental health issues and has suffered a bereavement, followed by “an extremely serious incident” since last being released from prison in 2023.

Mr McCready said she met one of the men and agreed to join them to uplift the dog from Dundee.

“She remembers that the door was open and the complainer shouted ‘come in’ or words to that effect.

“She was told Ocean was to be returned so she took a dog lead.

“It would appear there were problems between the complainer and the others. A fight developed.

“She says because of her level of intoxication, she doesn’t know why she took the phone.

“In custody, she has detoxed. She’s looking forward to her release. To do her best, she’s got to stay off drugs. She regrets this.”

Locked up

Steel, listed in court papers as a prisoner at HMP Stirling, appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court via a video link from jail.

She pled guilty to assault, while acting with others, and robbery.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton jailed her for 12 months, backdated to April 30 when she was first remanded.

