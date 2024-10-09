Dundee pair caught red-handed with a kilo of cocaine

Two men are locked up ahead of sentencing after being caught red-handed with a kilo of cocaine worth almost £100,000 during a raid on a Dundee flat.

Jonathan Dandie and Stewart Norrie were caught with bags of drugs when police executed a search warrant at Norrie’s home on Park Avenue.

The men were clutching plastic bags containing white powder, the majority of which later tested positive for the Class A drug.

A sheriff remanded the men in custody after they pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Bags of cocaine

Prosecutor Sarah Wilkinson detailed how police received intelligence on May 18 2023 that drugs were being supplied from the address.

Officers attended in possession of a search warrant at around 5.10pm and found the men clutching the drugs.

Ms Wilkinson said: “Entry was gained through the unlocked front door.

“Jonathan Dandie was traced in the hallway.

“The accused was holding a carrier bag of white powder in his hand, which he immediately put behind his back and dropped to the floor to his rear.

“There appeared to be a substantial quantity of controlled drugs.”

An iPhone and a quantity of cash was taken from Dandie, 35, after he was searched by police.

One kilo of drugs recovered

Norrie, 53, was found in the living room holding a sandwich bag containing bags of white powder.

A “systematic” search of the flat was carried out and among the items found were a shoebox containing scales, a sieve and spoon with traces of white powder.

The quantities of the bags of white powder were described in detail, including how they could be broken down into different deals.

More than 1kg of cocaine was discovered, with a maximum potential street value of £98,840.

Dandie and Norrie pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine at the address on Park Avenue and elsewhere on May 18 2023.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence on the men and remanded them in custody after revoking bail.

They will be sentenced next month when social work reports have been completed.

