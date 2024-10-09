Dundee pair caught red-handed with a kilo of cocaine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee pair caught red-handed with a kilo of cocaine

Jonathan Dandie and Stewart Norrie were caught holding bags of drugs when police executed a search warrant.

By Ciaran Shanks
White powder on black background
The pair were caught with cocaine in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock

Two men are locked up ahead of sentencing after being caught red-handed with a kilo of cocaine worth almost £100,000 during a raid on a Dundee flat.

Jonathan Dandie and Stewart Norrie were caught with bags of drugs when police executed a search warrant at Norrie’s home on Park Avenue.

The men were clutching plastic bags containing white powder, the majority of which later tested positive for the Class A drug.

A sheriff remanded the men in custody after they pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Bags of cocaine

Prosecutor Sarah Wilkinson detailed how police received intelligence on May 18 2023 that drugs were being supplied from the address.

Officers attended in possession of a search warrant at around 5.10pm and found the men clutching the drugs.

Ms Wilkinson said: “Entry was gained through the unlocked front door.

“Jonathan Dandie was traced in the hallway.

“The accused was holding a carrier bag of white powder in his hand, which he immediately put behind his back and dropped to the floor to his rear.

“There appeared to be a substantial quantity of controlled drugs.”

An iPhone and a quantity of cash was taken from Dandie, 35, after he was searched by police.

One kilo of drugs recovered

Norrie, 53, was found in the living room holding a sandwich bag containing bags of white powder.

A “systematic” search of the flat was carried out and among the items found were a shoebox containing scales, a sieve and spoon with traces of white powder.

The quantities of the bags of white powder were described in detail, including how they could be broken down into different deals.

More than 1kg of cocaine was discovered, with a maximum potential street value of £98,840.

Dandie and Norrie pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine at the address on Park Avenue and elsewhere on May 18 2023.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence on the men and remanded them in custody after revoking bail.

They will be sentenced next month when social work reports have been completed.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

