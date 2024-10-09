Simo Valakari ice bath rallying call reveals passion new St Johnstone manager will bring to Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari ice bath rallying call reveals passion new St Johnstone manager will bring to Perth

The new Perth boss braved freezing-cold water to make an appeal to Tromso supporters.

Simo Valakari makes a unique appeal in Tromso.
Simo Valakari makes an to fans appeal in Tromso. Image: Polar Bear Pitching Norway.
By Eric Nicolson

In Simo Valakari, St Johnstone have hired a manager who is willing to go above and beyond the call of duty.

In 2012 one of the Finn’s predecessors, Steve Lomas, opened the Tay Salmon season by casting the first line off a boat at Dunkeld in the middle of a Perthshire winter.

A couple of years later, the ice bucket challenge became a popular trend in Scotland and then-Saints boss Tommy Wright raised hundreds of pounds for charity by getting dunked at McDiarmid Park.

Thumbs up from then St Johnstone manager Steve Lomas as he braves the elements to cast the first line of the 2012 fishing season on the River Tay.
Thumbs up from then-St Johnstone manager Steve Lomas as he braves the elements. Image: SNS.

A soaking on an overcast August day in Perth or venturing out on to the Tay with a fishing rod is nothing, though.

Not when compared to the lengths Valakari was willing to go to.

His aim was to try to raise funds for Tromso, the most northerly football club in the world.

In January 2019 Valakari was in charge of the Norwegian top-flight side and chose to enter Polar Bear Pitching.

This sees would-be entrepreneurs being submerged in freezing water while they make their business pitch.

In his case, the appeal was to get more fans into the club’s stadium and attract extra financial support.

Valakari’s ice-cold pitch in Tromso

For nearly two minutes in the town centre, wearing only a pair of shorts and a beanie hat, Valakari made a passionate rallying call to the assembled crowd.

“When you look around you at this beautiful weather you think that to play football in these conditions should not be possible,” he said.

“But what we have here is a great football club – Tromso Football Club, the world’s most northerly professional football club.

“It should not be possible to play football in these conditions but our players, our club, with our fans every Sunday, will be playing football on a high level.

“What we need is all of you to come. What we need as well are investors.

“We have a huge club, great players and a great team.

Simo Valakari gets into the freezing water.
Simo Valakari gets into the freezing water. Image: Polar Bear Pitching Norway.

“We need that little bit extra money to maybe, maybe take that next step and bring some players in so that next December and next March at the Alfheim (stadium) the players are listening to Champions League music as they walk out of the tunnel.

“What a feeling.

“We can’t guarantee that we win every match and I can’t guarantee that you will get your money back.

“What we can guarantee is the feelings, emotions, everything. We will connect the people.”

