Disruption expected during four days of roadworks in Leven

Bus passengers and drivers have been warned to expect disruption during a week of roadworks in Leven.

Resurfacing is to be carried out from October 14 to 18 at Scoonie Roundabout.

It will take place between 7.30am and 5.30pm each day from the junction at Scoonie Terrace to Glencairn Gardens.

Bus services affected

Buses services affected are:

X58 – X60 – X61 will divert along Windygates road and down Glenlyon Road, temporary bus stop will be put up just after the roundabout at Letham Glen on Windygates Road.

Service 43 – 43A – 48 – 49 will divert via Sillerhole Road, Glencairn Gardens, Park Drive, Windygates Road, Waggon Road and Letham Avenue in both directions.

Service 95 will divert via Windygates road, Waggon Road and Letham Avenue in both directions.

Traffic will be diverted via Sillerhole Road, Linwood Drive, Park Avenue, Park Drive,Parkdale Avenue, Windygates Road, Glenlyon Road, Riverside Road, Promenade, School Lane, Durie Street and Scoonie Road.

Access for emergency services, pedestrians and residents will be maintained.

In March, traffic lights at the roundabout due to a gas leak resulted in hour-long delays for motorists.