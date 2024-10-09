6 Dundee and United heroes feature as Scott Allan quizzed on most talented team-mates

Scott Allan has offered judgements on 6 Dundee and United heroes while being quizzed on the best players he has played with.

Allan kicked off his playing days at Tannadice before a move to West Brom aged 20.

A string of English loan moves led to a switch back to Scotland with Hibs, where a superb season tempted Celtic to swoop.

A loan stint with Dundee was a feature of his time with the Hoops, which was followed by a return to Hibs as his career meandered to a present day role as player/coach with Kelty Hearts.

Despite his status as a man of many clubs, Allan linked up with a number of his top team-mates at Dundee and United.

And, asked on SPFL YouTube show The Warm Up to identify the best player he has shared a dressing room with, he offered his opinion on six ex-City of Discovery stars.

‘Winner stays on’ contest

Host Gordon Duncan explained to Allan the aim of the game – to find the best player from his list that he had ever played with, using a ‘winner stays on’ system.

The contest went as follows…

Will Vaulks vs Glen Kamara

Having shared the Dens Park dressing room with Kamara while on loan from Celtic in 2017/18, Allan didn’t hesitate to name the Finnish internationalist as the winner over the Oxford United midfielder, who he played with at Rotherham United.

Glen Kamara vs Stuart Armstrong

Armstrong made his name at United before moves to Celtic and Southampton catapulted him to stardom – and 51 Scotland caps.

Nevertheless, Allan stuck with Kamara as his winner.

Glen Kamara vs Tony Watt

Having beaten former Birmingham City striker Nikola Zigic in the previous round, Kamara was put up against Watt, with whom Allan played at Celtic.

Kamara was again victorious.

Glen Kamara vs Gary Mackay-Steven

A sigh and a stroke of the chin suggested Allan was chewing on some food for thought in the battle between the ex-Dundee and United stars, but once again, Kamara got the nod, leaving Mackay-Steven, who starred at Tannadice from 2011 to 2015 out in the cold.

Peter Lovenkrands vs Ryan Gauld

Celtic’s James Forrest finally saw off Kamara, before ex-Rangers striker Lovenkrands, who featured at Birmingham City alongside Allan, instantly deposed the Hoops hero.

Up against Gauld – now reunited with Stuart Armstrong at Vancouver Whitecaps – Allan stuck with Lovenkrands, but offered the caveat of not having played frequently with the former United wonderkid.

John McGinn vs Martin Boyle

Lovenkrands defeated ex-Rangers man Chris Burke before McGinn took the winner’s spot, just in time to get the overall nod as Allan’s best ever team-mate over Boyle.

The lightning-quick winger starred with Allan at Hibs, but showed flashes of what he was capable in Dundee colours.

He was allowed to join Hibs on loan in January 2015, with Alex Harris heading in the opposite direction. Boyle opted to sign a permanent deal with Hibs the following summer.