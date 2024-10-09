6 Dundee and United heroes feature as Scott Allan quizzed on most talented team-mates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
6 Dundee and United heroes feature as Scott Allan quizzed on most talented team-mates

Allan has featured for both City of Discovery clubs.

Scott Allan in action for Dundee United as a youngster and Dundee, later in his career. Images: SNS
Scott Allan in action for Dundee United as a youngster and Dundee, later in his career. Images: SNS
By Sean Hamilton

Scott Allan has offered judgements on 6 Dundee and United heroes while being quizzed on the best players he has played with.

Allan kicked off his playing days at Tannadice before a move to West Brom aged 20.

A string of English loan moves led to a switch back to Scotland with Hibs, where a superb season tempted Celtic to swoop.

A loan stint with Dundee was a feature of his time with the Hoops, which was followed by a return to Hibs as his career meandered to a present day role as player/coach with Kelty Hearts.

Despite his status as a man of many clubs, Allan linked up with a number of his top team-mates at Dundee and United.

And, asked on SPFL YouTube show The Warm Up to identify the best player he has shared a dressing room with, he offered his opinion on six ex-City of Discovery stars.

‘Winner stays on’ contest

Host Gordon Duncan explained to Allan the aim of the game – to find the best player from his list that he had ever played with, using a ‘winner stays on’ system.

The contest went as follows…

Will Vaulks vs Glen Kamara

Dundee and Dundee United met in the League Cup group stage in 2017. Image: SNS
Kamara in trademark tough-tackling action against Dundee United in 2017. Image: SNS

Having shared the Dens Park dressing room with Kamara while on loan from Celtic in 2017/18, Allan didn’t hesitate to name the Finnish internationalist as the winner over the Oxford United midfielder, who he played with at Rotherham United.

Glen Kamara vs Stuart Armstrong

Stuart Armstrong was a Premier League star in the making at Dundee United. Image: SNS

Armstrong made his name at United before moves to Celtic and Southampton catapulted him to stardom – and 51 Scotland caps.

Nevertheless, Allan stuck with Kamara as his winner.

Glen Kamara vs Tony Watt

Tony Watt celebrates a crucial win at Cappielow.
Tony Watt played a key role last season as Dundee United won promotion. Image: SNS

Having beaten former Birmingham City striker Nikola Zigic in the previous round, Kamara was put up against Watt, with whom Allan played at Celtic.

Kamara was again victorious.

Glen Kamara vs Gary Mackay-Steven

Gary Mackay-Steven celebrates a goal for Dundee United
Gary Mackay-Steven produced numerous moments of magic in a Dundee United shirt. Image: SNS

A sigh and a stroke of the chin suggested Allan was chewing on some food for thought in the battle between the ex-Dundee and United stars, but once again, Kamara got the nod, leaving Mackay-Steven, who starred at Tannadice from 2011 to 2015 out in the cold.

Peter Lovenkrands vs Ryan Gauld

A fresh-faced Ryan Gauld in action for Dundee United
A fresh-faced Ryan Gauld in action for Dundee United. Image: SNS

Celtic’s James Forrest finally saw off Kamara, before ex-Rangers striker Lovenkrands, who featured at Birmingham City alongside Allan, instantly deposed the Hoops hero.

Up against Gauld – now reunited with Stuart Armstrong at Vancouver Whitecaps – Allan stuck with Lovenkrands, but offered the caveat of not having played frequently with the former United wonderkid.

John McGinn vs Martin Boyle

Martin Boyle in action for Dundee. Image: SNS

Lovenkrands defeated ex-Rangers man Chris Burke before McGinn took the winner’s spot, just in time to get the overall nod as Allan’s best ever team-mate over Boyle.

The lightning-quick winger starred with Allan at Hibs, but showed flashes of what he was capable in Dundee colours.

He was allowed to join Hibs on loan in January 2015, with Alex Harris heading in the opposite direction. Boyle opted to sign a permanent deal with Hibs the following summer.

