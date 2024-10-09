John Curtice says SNP in ‘doldrums’ despite Dundee election wins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Curtice says SNP in ‘doldrums’ despite Dundee election wins

First Minister John Swinney had celebrated the results, which strengthened the SNP's city council majority, saying it showed the depth of trust between his party and Dundee.

By Alasdair Clark
Polling expert Sir John Curtice
Polling expert Sir John Curtice. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

SNP victories in two Dundee by-elections were not an unqualified success, according to politics guru Sir John Curtice.

The polling expert highlighted a significant fall in support in Lochee and Strathmartine last week, compared with 2022, despite the wins over Labour and Lib Dems.

First Minister John Swinney had celebrated the results, which strengthened the SNP's city council majority, saying it showed the depth of trust between his party and Dundee.

He said it was evidence of a “strong recovery” in the nationalists’ performance after a bruising general election saw their hold over the city slashed to just a 2% lead – down from over 30%.

Looking back at the results, Sir John said: “Although the SNP held the two seats both by-elections witnessed a substantial fall in SNP support compared with two years ago.

SNP ‘not back in driving seat’

SNP John Swinney Nicola Sturgeon
Sir John Curtice said the SNP was yet to recover after a drop in support following the resignation of Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA

“The party still has much to do to drag itself out of the electoral doldrums into which it has fallen since Nicola Sturgeon decided to stand down in February last year.”

The elections were called after the death of Lochee Labour councillor Charlie Malone, and the resignation of former council chief John Alexander in Strathmartine.

The SNP’s share of first preferences was down 10 points on 2022 to 35% in Strathmartine.

In Lochee, the nationalist vote share fell by around six points to 37% of first preferences.

For Labour, the vote share was up four points in Strathmartine.

One vote behind Lib Dems

But the party came third behind the Liberal Democrats, who secured one more vote. Both parties achieved about 27% of votes.

In Lochee, Labour’s share of first preferences was down just 0.2 points to 35.6%.

Public polling suggests a significant proportion of those who backed Sir Keir Starmer in July are unhappy about the winter fuel payment.

Dundee by-election results ‘a clear warning to Scottish Labour’

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar. Image: PA
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar. Image: PA

Speaking to The Courier, Sir John said: “These by-election results are a clear warning to Scottish Labour that the outcome of the election in July does not necessarily mean that it is well set to win the 2026 Holyrood election.

“Rather they are a reminder that its fortunes between now and then could well depend on what make voters make of the new UK Labour government — and it appears that that government has hit electoral turbulence rather early.”

