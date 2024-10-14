Monday court round-up — Dundee rapist’s prison outburst and an unhappy birthday

A Dundee takeaway owner jailed for a 20-year campaign of rape and abuse has been convicted of causing a disturbance inside Perth Prison.

Ghulam Bajwa was caged at the High Court in Edinburgh in 2021.

The court heard how he preyed on his two young victims, who cannot be named for legal reasons, at various locations in the Dundee area between September 2001 and May 2019.

Judge Lord Baird jailed Bajwa for 12 years and placed him on the sex offenders register.

The 44-year-old returned to the dock at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday.

He denied a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, at HMP Perth on January 6 2023.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC found him guilty after hearing evidence from the two men he threatened.

She said their evidence had been “credible and reliable.”

Bajwa, of Brown Constable Street, Dundee, was sentenced to three months, to run alongside his current jail time.

Called sheriff ‘f***ing daftie’

A domestic abuser has been ordered to appear before a sheriff after telling him: “You can stick your court up your a**e, you f***ing daftie.”

Christopher Walker is to be brought to court to face contempt proceedings after laughing as a court heard how he abused his eight months pregnant partner.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told the woman was terrified of Walker and barricaded her home with a chest of drawers when he turned up demanding entry.

The court was told she thought he would kill her if he got into her home.

She had the baby early through emergency C-section hours after Walker harangued her.

Walker, 37, of Dundee, admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner towards the woman on September 14 this year.

Perth cannabis crop

A 32-year-old man cultivated more than £21,000 worth of cannabis at a Perth flat.

Brogan Smith was convicted by a unanimous jury of producing and supplying the class B drug at a property in the city’s Feus Road, between August 18 and November 10 2020.

Smith, of Empool Close in Crossways, near Dorchester, went on trial this week at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

The trial heard that police seized 29 plants from the property which, if fully grown, had an estimated potential value of £21,750.

Other cannabis worth a potential £3,930 was also found in the flat.

Following the verdicts, Sheriff Krista Johnston adjourned sentencing until November 8 to obtain background reports and Smith’s bail was continued meantime.

A proceeds of crime application has also been made by the Crown.

‘Murder accused’ mum admits scam

A mother cleared of a gruesome unsolved murder is behind bars after targeting vulnerable and elderly men during a lengthy campaign of theft and fraud.

Angela Newlands, 34, conned numerous victims into giving her cash for a non-existent baby and used stolen bank cards to steal hundreds of pounds.

Newlands – who also stole eight cockapoo puppies – targeted victims as old as 85.

She also faked injury to persuade people to drive her round after clambering uninvited into their cars, before robbing them and using their bank cards.

Newlands has been remanded in custody after admitting 17 separate offences around Forfar and Kirriemuir between August 29 2022 and May 11 2024.

She has been warned she faces a significant prison sentence.

Happy birthday

A drink driver caught on his 21st birthday has been given a year’s road ban and unpaid work as a belated “happy birthday” from a sheriff.

Declan Bishop appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to admit driving his stepdad’s car with excess alcohol in his system (48mics/22) and without insurance on September 11 this year.

Prosecutor Azrah Yousaf told the court that police attended Bishop’s home shortly before 9am and he provided a positive breath specimen and confirmed he was driving at the relevant time.

Defence lawyer Jaclyn Robertson said Bishop, of King Street, Cowdenbeath, lives with his mother and stepdad and that the vehicle involved is his stepfather’s car.

The solicitor said Bishop has not had a drink since the incident, which was on his 21st birthday.

She said he had lost his father only a few months ago and also lost his brother in the past couple of years.

The lawyer pointed out that the reading is “not that high” and her client, who is studying civil engineering at college, would benefit from the drink driver rehabilitation course.

Sheriff Alan Findlay gave Bishop 70 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for a year.

The sheriff warned Bishop he would deal with him differently if he comes back to court for another offence, which Bishop acknowledged.

Sheriff Findlay added: “Ok, happy birthday”.

