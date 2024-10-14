LEE WILKIE: Are Dundee facing their biggest double header of the season?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Are Dundee facing their biggest double header of the season?

The Dark Blues head to Motherwell this weekend before hosting St Johnstone in the Premiership.

Frustrated Tony Docherty watches on as Dundee fell to their first home defeat of the season. Image: SNS
Frustrated Tony Docherty watches on at Dens Park. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee’s next two matches are huge – possibly the biggest of the season.

They just have to jolt themselves out of this run of defeats.

As I’ve said over the past few weeks already, there isn’t a lot wrong with how they are playing.

It’s not like in previous seasons where they’ve gone on a bad run and you can clearly see they are struggling.

What they have to show is the last couple of weeks, a welcome break, have been put to good use.

Bruce Anderson levels the scores late on. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Dundee threw away points against Kilmarnock last time out. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

I know Tony Docherty will be going for a win, he certainly has the firepower to do that, but I’d bet he’d be delighted to come away from Motherwell on Saturday with a dull 0-0 draw.

He wants to see a defensively sound performance from Dundee – show that and then anything further is a bonus.

Motherwell

Motherwell will be tough, they have had an excellent start to the Premiership season.

This will be a real test.

Motherwell's Zach Robinson's unerring finish into the roof of the net
Zach Robinson will face his former side this weekend as Dundee head to Motherwell. Image: SNS

But come away with a point maybe and then go into the massive St Johnstone game the following week looking for victory and suddenly things start to look a bit brighter.

A couple more defeats and there’s a completely different feel around Dens Park.

That’s why these two games could be the biggest of the season for the Dark Blues.

The momentum is against them right now, that needs to change and points are needed.

It’s a big, big month ahead.

Lyall Cameron in training with Scotland U/21s. Image: SNS
Dundee's Sammy Braybrooke
Owen Beck
Former Dundee striker Amadou Bakayoko celebrates a goal in Japan.
The Scotland side line-up ahead of kick-off, featuring Saints' Lewis Neilson (back row, third from left), Dundee's Josh Mulligan (front row, first left) and Dens team-mate Lyall Cameron (front row, fourth left). Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Lyall Cameron starred for Scotland U/21s against Spain and Malta. Image: PA
Giovanni Di Stefano at Dens Park.
General view of Dens Park.
Jon McCracken in conversation with Dundee boss Tony Docherty at half-time of their defeat to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Scott Allan in action for Dundee United as a youngster and Dundee, later in his career. Images: SNS
