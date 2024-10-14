LEE WILKIE: Are Dundee facing their biggest double header of the season?

Dundee’s next two matches are huge – possibly the biggest of the season.

They just have to jolt themselves out of this run of defeats.

As I’ve said over the past few weeks already, there isn’t a lot wrong with how they are playing.

It’s not like in previous seasons where they’ve gone on a bad run and you can clearly see they are struggling.

What they have to show is the last couple of weeks, a welcome break, have been put to good use.

I know Tony Docherty will be going for a win, he certainly has the firepower to do that, but I’d bet he’d be delighted to come away from Motherwell on Saturday with a dull 0-0 draw.

He wants to see a defensively sound performance from Dundee – show that and then anything further is a bonus.

Motherwell

Motherwell will be tough, they have had an excellent start to the Premiership season.

This will be a real test.

But come away with a point maybe and then go into the massive St Johnstone game the following week looking for victory and suddenly things start to look a bit brighter.

A couple more defeats and there’s a completely different feel around Dens Park.

That’s why these two games could be the biggest of the season for the Dark Blues.

The momentum is against them right now, that needs to change and points are needed.

It’s a big, big month ahead.