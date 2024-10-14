Surge of interest in Fife lodge with hot tub after Tiktok video gets 750k views

A Fife holiday lodge has become a hot property after a Tiktok video went viral.

A 59-second clip of Catkin Lodge at Balmeadowside Farm in Parbroath, near Cupar, has been viewed on the social media platform more than 750,000 times.

The video of the ‘romantic lodge overlooking the treetops in Fife’ was posted in June by its owners, local property firm Solid Luxury.

It is a walk-through of the one-bedroom property – one of the company’s six new treetop lodges on Balmeadowside Country Lodges and Cottages, owned by Julie Stephenson.

Video of Fife holiday cottage a big hit on Tiktok

Beginning with the rural road outside the property, the footage shows an outside seating area with private hot tub below the word ‘bubbles’.

Through the patio doors, the video shows Catkin Lodge’s open-plan layout with a living room, dining room and kitchen.

It then displays the super-king-size bed in the bedroom and big shower room next door.

Emma Carroll, operations assistant at Solid Luxury, said: “We weren’t prepared for how well Catkin Lodge took off on Tikotk.

“It blew up instantly.

“It was like, ‘oh my word’.

“It hasn’t been shared by anyone famous – it has just done its own work.”

‘Amazing’ Cupar property Catkin Lodge in demand

To date, the dog-friendly cottage, which welcomed its first guests in June 2023, has more than 17,000 likes and 5,700 shares.

There are almost 250 comments from admirers, interested tourists and previous guests.

Michelle Lindsay wrote: “This place is amazing, so relaxing. Really enjoyed my weekend there.”

Another person posted: “I would just like to live here forever.”

Emma added: “We get a lot of returning couples who have stayed in our larger lodges that sleep four.

“Now these smaller ones, including Catkin Lodge, have been popular.

“And we have had many bookings from the Tiktok video.

“So the video is definitely working.

“We have had a lot of nice comments from people who stayed and said it was absolutely gorgeous.”