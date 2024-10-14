Surge of interest in Fife lodge with hot tub after Tiktok video gets 750k views

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Surge of interest in Fife lodge with hot tub after Tiktok video gets 750k views

Interest in the romantic treetop lodge "blew up instantly" when it was posted.

By Stephen Eighteen
Catkin Lodge, near Cupar
Catkin Lodge has drawn plenty of admirers. Image: Solid Luxury

A Fife holiday lodge has become a hot property after a Tiktok video went viral.

A 59-second clip of Catkin Lodge at Balmeadowside Farm in Parbroath, near Cupar, has been viewed on the social media platform more than 750,000 times.

The video of the ‘romantic lodge overlooking the treetops in Fife’ was posted in June by its owners, local property firm Solid Luxury.

It is a walk-through of the one-bedroom property – one of the company’s six new treetop lodges on Balmeadowside Country Lodges and Cottages, owned by Julie Stephenson.

Video of Fife holiday cottage a big hit on Tiktok

Beginning with the rural road outside the property, the footage shows an outside seating area with private hot tub below the word ‘bubbles’.

Through the patio doors, the video shows Catkin Lodge’s open-plan layout with a living room, dining room and kitchen.

It then displays the super-king-size bed in the bedroom and big shower room next door.

@solidluxury

Catkin Lodge with Hot Tub | Sleeping 2 | Superking Bedroom | Private Hot Tub | Large Shower Room | Open Plan Living, Dining, Kitchen | Dog Friendly Accommodation | Enclosed Decking overlooking the Treetops #holiday #selfcateringaccommodation #scotland #visitscotland #airbnb #hottubholiday #scotlandtravel #dogfriendly #dogfriendlytravel #staycation #hottublodge #romanticgetaway #fife #visitfife

♬ My Love Mine All Mine – Mitski

Emma Carroll, operations assistant at Solid Luxury, said: “We weren’t prepared for how well Catkin Lodge took off on Tikotk.

“It blew up instantly.

“It was like, ‘oh my word’.

“It hasn’t been shared by anyone famous – it has just done its own work.”

‘Amazing’ Cupar property Catkin Lodge in demand

To date, the dog-friendly cottage, which welcomed its first guests in June 2023, has more than 17,000 likes and 5,700 shares.

There are almost 250 comments from admirers, interested tourists and previous guests.

Michelle Lindsay wrote: “This place is amazing, so relaxing. Really enjoyed my weekend there.”

Another person posted: “I would just like to live here forever.”

The entrance to Catkin. Image: Solid Luxury
The hot-tub. Image: Solid Luxury
Front room in the open-plan property. Image: Solid Luxury
King-sized bed. Image: Solid Luxury
Shower room. Image: Solid Luxury
View of the kitchen from the patio doors. Image: Solid Luxury
The treetops that give the cottage its name. Image: Solid Luxury

Emma added: “We get a lot of returning couples who have stayed in our larger lodges that sleep four.

“Now these smaller ones, including Catkin Lodge, have been popular.

“And we have had many bookings from the Tiktok video.

“So the video is definitely working.

“We have had a lot of nice comments from people who stayed and said it was absolutely gorgeous.”

Conversation