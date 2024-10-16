Wednesday court round-up — Filling station fraudster and pub pursuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Wednesday court round-up — Filling station fraudster and pub pursuit

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By Jamie Buchan
Post Thumbnail

A fraudster used a company fuel card to take more than £8,000 worth of deisel from a Perthshire filling station.

Brendan Scanlon appeared from custody at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted hatching the illicit scheme to obtain free diesel from the BP Bullionfield outlet off the A90, near Invergowrie.

The court heard he targeted the petrol station on various occasions between June 29 and August 8 last year.

He used a company fuel card without authorisation to fill up “multiple vehicles.”

Scanlon, who was brought to court after a warrant was issued for his arrest, pled guilty to forming a fraudulent scheme.

His not guilty plea to an allegation he stole a company fuel card from Lochee-based GAP Hire Solutions was accepted by prosecutors.

The amount of fuel taken came to around £8,254, the court heard.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC deferred sentence for background reports.

Scanlon, of Nelson Street, Dundee, was released on bail.

Attempted to murder baby

A man has been remanded in custody after he was convicted of attempting to murder a four-month-old baby in a “sustained” shaking attack in Dundee.

The defenceless infant was left hours from death with an “enormous” bleed on the brain as a result of Marc Lannen’s actions.

Marc Lannen was on trial at the High Court in Dundee

The dishonest 34-year-old claimed that the baby’s catastrophic injuries were as a result of soothing him too much.

However, five doctors produced scathing evidence at his trial with all of the specialist medics insisting that shaking and blunt force trauma was to blame.

Teen had two knives

A teenager repeatedly approached a man and woman in Crieff town centre while carrying two knives.

Daniel Taylor appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, in East High Street on May 14 last year.

Taylor, now 20, also admitted having a knife in Mitchell Street, Crieff, on January 13.

Sheriff Derek Reekie deferred sentence for background reports.

He told Taylor, of Tillydrone, Aberdeen: “Without hearing the facts of the case, you are a young man who is appearing before the court in relation to two incidents involving knives.

“That causes considerable concern.”

Way of the exploding fist

A grieving Perth woman has been jailed for an explosive assault at her father’s wake.

Gillian Thomson’s cigarette lighter blew up when she punched a man in the face hours after her dad’s funeral.

Gillian Thomson admitted assaulting a man in Fleshers Vennel, Perth

Her victim was left bruised and scratched following the sudden assault in the city’s Fleshers Vennel.

Thomson, 36, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting the man to his injury on February 19 this year.

She was told there was no alternative to custody.

Pub pursuit

A Highlander has admitted knocking a man unconscious in a North East Fife village pub.

Ewan McKenzie appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit the assault when his case was reduced from petition proceedings to a summary complaint.

The 50-year-old first offender, of Durness in Sutherland, admitted that he assaulted Grant Imrie at the Ceres Inn, Ceres, on June 25 in 2022.

Whilst acting with others, he pursued Mr Imrie and repeatedly punched him on the head, rendering him unconscious.

Sheriff Eric Brown deferred sentencing until November 27 to obtain background reports.

Zombie knife

A domestic abuser caught with a “formidable” zombie knife in a Dundee multi has been hit with a hefty jail term.

Repeat offender Bradley Forsyth was locked up after he admitted a string of offences ranging from threatening to murder his ex-partner to car thefts and driving while disqualified.

Bradley Forsyth with a zombie knife similar to the one he was caught with.

Forsyth’s substance misuse was blamed for various crimes at addresses in Dundee between November 2023 and May this year.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told Forsyth: “A custodial sentence is required, as you know.

“I think your substance addictions are making you do daft things but the trouble is, they are not only daft but they are providing a danger to the public and that can’t be tolerated.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Marc Lannen was on trial at the High Court in Dundee
Dundee man found guilty of baby shaking attempting murder
Kieran Bremner went on trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife army guardsman put on register for sex attacks on two teenagers
Gillian Thomson admitted assaulting a man in Fleshers Vennel, Perth
Grieving woman jailed for exploding fist assault in Perth city centre
Bradley Forsyth with a zombie knife similar to the one he was caught with.
Jail for Dundee abuser caught with 'formidable' zombie knife
Aurimas Zabiela and Adomas Kirdulis admitted possessing cannabis at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Pair caught red-handed with kilogram of cannabis in Dundee street
Pentland Crescent in Dundee.
Man in court on attempted murder charge after Dundee 'knife and hammer attack'
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — A 'hideously inappropriate' relationship
Marc Lannen is on trial at Dundee High Court
Jury out in trial of Dundee man accused of baby shaking attempted murder
Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee abuser who put girlfriend in sleeper hold until she blacked out was 'only…
Marc Lannen is on trial at Dundee High Court
Dundee man accused of baby shaking attempted murder tells jury: 'I think I soothed…