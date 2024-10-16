Wednesday court round-up — Filling station fraudster and pub pursuit

A fraudster used a company fuel card to take more than £8,000 worth of deisel from a Perthshire filling station.

Brendan Scanlon appeared from custody at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted hatching the illicit scheme to obtain free diesel from the BP Bullionfield outlet off the A90, near Invergowrie.

The court heard he targeted the petrol station on various occasions between June 29 and August 8 last year.

He used a company fuel card without authorisation to fill up “multiple vehicles.”

Scanlon, who was brought to court after a warrant was issued for his arrest, pled guilty to forming a fraudulent scheme.

His not guilty plea to an allegation he stole a company fuel card from Lochee-based GAP Hire Solutions was accepted by prosecutors.

The amount of fuel taken came to around £8,254, the court heard.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC deferred sentence for background reports.

Scanlon, of Nelson Street, Dundee, was released on bail.

Attempted to murder baby

A man has been remanded in custody after he was convicted of attempting to murder a four-month-old baby in a “sustained” shaking attack in Dundee.

The defenceless infant was left hours from death with an “enormous” bleed on the brain as a result of Marc Lannen’s actions.

The dishonest 34-year-old claimed that the baby’s catastrophic injuries were as a result of soothing him too much.

However, five doctors produced scathing evidence at his trial with all of the specialist medics insisting that shaking and blunt force trauma was to blame.

Teen had two knives

A teenager repeatedly approached a man and woman in Crieff town centre while carrying two knives.

Daniel Taylor appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, in East High Street on May 14 last year.

Taylor, now 20, also admitted having a knife in Mitchell Street, Crieff, on January 13.

Sheriff Derek Reekie deferred sentence for background reports.

He told Taylor, of Tillydrone, Aberdeen: “Without hearing the facts of the case, you are a young man who is appearing before the court in relation to two incidents involving knives.

“That causes considerable concern.”

Way of the exploding fist

A grieving Perth woman has been jailed for an explosive assault at her father’s wake.

Gillian Thomson’s cigarette lighter blew up when she punched a man in the face hours after her dad’s funeral.

Her victim was left bruised and scratched following the sudden assault in the city’s Fleshers Vennel.

Thomson, 36, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting the man to his injury on February 19 this year.

She was told there was no alternative to custody.

Pub pursuit

A Highlander has admitted knocking a man unconscious in a North East Fife village pub.

Ewan McKenzie appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit the assault when his case was reduced from petition proceedings to a summary complaint.

The 50-year-old first offender, of Durness in Sutherland, admitted that he assaulted Grant Imrie at the Ceres Inn, Ceres, on June 25 in 2022.

Whilst acting with others, he pursued Mr Imrie and repeatedly punched him on the head, rendering him unconscious.

Sheriff Eric Brown deferred sentencing until November 27 to obtain background reports.

Zombie knife

A domestic abuser caught with a “formidable” zombie knife in a Dundee multi has been hit with a hefty jail term.

Repeat offender Bradley Forsyth was locked up after he admitted a string of offences ranging from threatening to murder his ex-partner to car thefts and driving while disqualified.

Forsyth’s substance misuse was blamed for various crimes at addresses in Dundee between November 2023 and May this year.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told Forsyth: “A custodial sentence is required, as you know.

“I think your substance addictions are making you do daft things but the trouble is, they are not only daft but they are providing a danger to the public and that can’t be tolerated.”

