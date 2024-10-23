Man who smashed up Dunfermline court with mallet also caught with knife

A man who smashed his way into Dunfermline Sheriff Court with a mallet was caught with a knife in one of his boots four months later and is now behind bars.

Boguslaw Lach broke multiple windows and glass panels during his rampage at the building on May 8 this year.

Prosecutor Larissa Milligan told the court this week two quotes – £1,376.90 and £783.10 – have since been provided for the cost of damage.

She said a police officer had described the hammer blows on the glass as sounding like “gunshots,” such was their ferocity.

One witness told The Courier at the time she saw Lach smashing the entrance door glass panels and “bolted” into one of the courtrooms, the main doors to which were then locked.

Lach, 35, of Inchkeith Drive, Dunfermline, admitted a breach of the peace when he appeared from custody the next day.

A sheriff deferred sentencing for background reports and released him on bail on the basis he has “particular health issues”.

The court heard previously Lach has been subject to various hospital admissions and has been on a community compulsion order since 2016.

He appeared in the dock this week from custody for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to the May incident and to having an offensive weapon – a knife – in Inchkeith Court in September this year.

Knife found

The fiscal depute told the court a man had been playing with his children at a communal car park in Inchkeith Drive when he saw Lach at around 5.15pm on September 12.

The witness, who believed Lach may have been under the influence, took the youngsters out of the area but kept an eye on him.

He saw him walk through a back gate leading to an address in Inchkeith Court then spotted him in possession of a knife and speaking to a male through a flat window.

Police, who happened to be in the street at the time, were made aware and handcuffed him.

No knife was visible at this point and while Lach said he was in possession of an item, he would not disclose what or where it was.

A red-handled knife was found within the accused’s left boot.

He has been in custody since.

Remanded

Defence lawyer Shona Westwood said the breach of the peace matter had previously been continued for Lach to comply with a compulsion order but that has lapsed since he has been on remand.

The solicitor suggested a further deferral for medical reports and to ascertain the exact status of the compulsion order and asked for bail meantime.

Sheriff Susan Duff further deferred sentences on both matters to November 25 and remanded Lach in custody in relation to the knife offence.

