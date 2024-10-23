Man who smashed up Dunfermline court with mallet also caught with knife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who smashed up Dunfermline court with mallet also caught with knife

Boguslaw Lach broke multiple windows and glass panels during his rampage at the building on May 8 this year.

By Jamie McKenzie
Boguslaw Lach
Boguslaw Lach admitted smashing windows at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

A man who smashed his way into Dunfermline Sheriff Court with a mallet was caught with a knife in one of his boots four months later and is now behind bars.

Prosecutor Larissa Milligan told the court this week two quotes –  £1,376.90 and £783.10 – have since been provided for the cost of damage.

She said a police officer had described the hammer blows on the glass as sounding like “gunshots,” such was their ferocity.

One witness told The Courier at the time she saw Lach smashing the entrance door glass panels and “bolted” into one of the courtrooms, the main doors to which were then locked.

Lach, 35, of Inchkeith Drive, Dunfermline, admitted a breach of the peace when he appeared from custody the next day.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court hammer attack aftermath
The damaged front of Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A sheriff deferred sentencing for background reports and released him on bail on the basis he has “particular health issues”.

The court heard previously Lach has been subject to various hospital admissions and has been on a community compulsion order since 2016.

He appeared in the dock this week from custody for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to the May incident and to having an offensive weapon – a knife – in Inchkeith Court in September this year.

Knife found

The fiscal depute told the court a man had been playing with his children at a communal car park in Inchkeith Drive when he saw Lach at around 5.15pm on September 12.

The witness, who believed Lach may have been under the influence, took the youngsters out of the area but kept an eye on him.

He saw him walk through a back gate leading to an address in Inchkeith Court then spotted him in possession of a knife and speaking to a male through a flat window.

Police, who happened to be in the street at the time, were made aware and handcuffed him.

No knife was visible at this point and while Lach said he was in possession of an item, he would not disclose what or where it was.

A red-handled knife was found within the accused’s left boot.

He has been in custody since.

Remanded

Defence lawyer Shona Westwood said the breach of the peace matter had previously been continued for Lach to comply with a compulsion order but that has lapsed since he has been on remand.

The solicitor suggested a further deferral for medical reports and to ascertain the exact status of the compulsion order and asked for bail meantime.

Sheriff Susan Duff further deferred sentences on both matters to November 25 and remanded Lach in custody in relation to the knife offence.

