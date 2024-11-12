Firebug who set alight Arbroath flat was traced through worrying Instagram posts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Firebug who set alight Arbroath flat was traced through worrying Instagram posts

Richard Buick fled to Glasgow after starting a fire in his Angus flat and was caught after making a string of concerning posts on social media.

By Ross Gardiner
Richard Buick
Richard Buick. Image: Instagram

An Arbroath man has admitted setting fire to his flat, fleeing to Glasgow and making concerning posts on Instagram about his behaviour.

HMP Perth inmate Richard Buick was brought to Dundee Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to wilful fireraising.

Earlier this year, police and firefighters were called to Buick’s home when a neighbour spotted smoke pouring from the building.

The 44-year-old made his way to Glasgow and was found after making concerning posts on Instagram.

Buick, who also admitted worrying rants at Job Centre staff and in a social media video directed at his father, is now behind bars awaiting sentence.

Fled flat during fire

Fiscal depute Andrew Brown explained unemployed Buick lived in a top floor flat in a block of four in Newton Avenue, Arbroath.

At 9am on March 12, a neighbour saw Buick leaving the property wearing a beanie hat and carrying a bag for life.

Shortly after, he became aware of black smoke billowing from the roof of the block.

Police and firefighters rushed to the street and the blaze was extinguished.

Buick’s flat was empty but two downstairs neighbours had to be evacuated.

At this point, Buick was making concerning text posts on Instagram, which were flagged to police by his own family.

Phone with social media apps
Buick made worrying posts on Instagram after setting the fire. Image: PA.

One read: “Looking forward to fresh kill” with a sunglasses emoji.

Another stated: “If u with me RN, stay around, we going up” with the word “explosively” and the fire emoji.

A further post read: “This is how calm Sagittarius look right before they make a wildly impulsive decision,” accompanied by the devil and lightning emojis.

More posts showed that by lunchtime, he had made his way to the St Enoch’s Centre and Tolbooth pub in Glasgow.

Investigators at the flat quickly established the fire had been started wilfully and discovered a bullet tip among the debris.

Buick was arrested the following day.

In court, he admitted wilfully setting alight items including clothing or similar so the fire took effect and the flat was extensively smoke and fire-damaged.

Rants at Job Centre and towards father

In court, Buick also admitted offences of threatening or abusive behaviour and possession of a knife committed after being released on bail over the flat fire.

During visits to the Job Centre in Arbroath on April 3 and 4 this year, he admitted acting in an aggressive manner, shouting, swearing and making violent threats – including death threats – towards staff.

He also admitted posting a concerning video on social media on April 4 while at Arbroath railway station, in which he issued threats to his father while brandishing a knife.

In it, Buick proclaimed: “I’m away to come and rob all your money out the taxi.

“I’ll f***ing cleaver you on the head.”

When police traced him at the station, they seized his knife.

Buick told officers: “The knife was for sandwiches.”

Sheriff Gregor Murray deferred sentencing until December 17 and ordered background reports.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said Buick was not seeking bail.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

