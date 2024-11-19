Fife ex-serviceman has ‘sentimental’ illegal air rifle confiscated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife ex-serviceman has ‘sentimental’ illegal air rifle confiscated

Samuel Murphy told the court he used to use the weapon to shoot rabbits and had kept it for display.

By Jamie McKenzie
Air rifle and pellets
Murphy said the gun was for display and the pellets had been melted down. Image: Shutterstock

A ex-serviceman from Fife caught with an unregistered air rifle claimed he only ever used it to shoot rabbits with his uncle and wanted to keep it for sentimental display.

Samuel Murphy, 52, also told police he thought he had the right to possess the weapon due to his military background.

He appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to possessing an air rifle without holding an air weapon certificate.

Prosecutor Catherine Stevenson told the court police attended Murphy’s home at around 9pm on March 5 2022 in relation to his welfare.

The fiscal depute said officers saw the air rifle leaning against a bedroom wall and Murphy confirmed he did not have a certificate.

Ms Stevenson continued: “He stated he believed he could rightly possess the firearm due to his military background and stated he had the weapon for around 15 years.

“Police officers seized the air rifle and air rifle pellets.

“He was cautioned and charged and replied ‘I want to hold my rifle. I only use it to shoot rabbits’.”

Lost sight due to Covid

Defence lawyer Shona Westwood said Murphy advised he previously had a certificate but the weapon had been in storage for “some time” after he contracted Covid, which has resulted in him losing his sight.

The solicitor said it was a gift from an uncle and they had used it together to shoot rabbits.

“That’s not something he uses it for any longer and has not for a period of time,” she said.

“The pellets were melted down for fishing lures.

“There is no intention to use it and the intention since it was taken out of storage is to display it.

“He would ensure he gets a certificate in the meantime and the intention is to get it fixed for display due to sentimentality.”

Ms Westwood said Murphy’s last conviction was in 2017 and there is no similar offending.

The lawyer said Murphy is blind and all he can see is blur and shadows.

Gun forfeited

Sheriff Krista Johnston told Murphy, of Ramsay Lane, Kincardine: “You have a bad record for offences of violence.

“I can see you have been out of trouble for seven years and I take into account your current personal circumstances.

“There is a prohibition against possessing these dangerous weapons.”

Sheriff Johnston fined Murphy £400 and granted forfeiture of the air rifle and pellets.

