Woman four times drink-drive limit in Dundee wall smash

A drunk woman was found to be more than four times the limit when she drove her car into a wall bordering a city park.

Jacqueline Taylor, 53, failed to give way while driving down Law Street before smashing into another car on Dudhope Terrace.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how the collision occurred at around 8.20pm on November 3, with Taylor’s vehicle damaging the Dudhope Park boundary wall.

Prosecutor Nicola Caira said: “The witness was travelling west on Dudhope Terrace, approaching the junction with Law Street.

“At this time, the accused was travelling south on Law Street and the accused failed to give way at the junction with Dudhope Terrace.

“This resulted in her vehicle colliding with a wall directly opposite the junction and the witness was unable to stop in time and collided with the nearside of the accused’s vehicle.”

Guilty

Police attended the scene and Taylor identified herself as the driver of the vehicle before failing a roadside breath test.

She was taken to police headquarters on West Bell Street and provided a reading more than four times the legal limit (89mics/ 22).

Taylor, of Albany Terrace, pled guilty to the charge at the first opportunity.

Solicitor Doug McConnell said: “Her mother died recently.

“She (Taylor) had mental health difficulties anyway and had been drinking that evening.

“She doesn’t remember much and can only apologise.

“She’s effectively a carer for her father and is on Universal Credit.

“She is embarrassed about the situation and very, very nervous about being here.”

“She’s also gone back to see her GP because clearly she wasn’t coping.”

Sheriff John Rafferty fined Taylor a total of £320 and disqualified her from driving for 16 months.

The ban will be reduced if she completes the drink-drive rehabilitation scheme.

