Woman four times drink-drive limit in Dundee wall smash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Woman four times drink-drive limit in Dundee wall smash

The driver failed to give way, hit a wall and caused another car to crash.

By Ciaran Shanks
Dudhope Terrace crash
Taylor's car crashed into railings at Dudhope Park. Image: Supplied

A drunk woman was found to be more than four times the limit when she drove her car into a wall bordering a city park.

Jacqueline Taylor, 53, failed to give way while driving down Law Street before smashing into another car on Dudhope Terrace.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how the collision occurred at around 8.20pm on November 3, with Taylor’s vehicle damaging the Dudhope Park boundary wall.

Prosecutor Nicola Caira said: “The witness was travelling west on Dudhope Terrace, approaching the junction with Law Street.

“At this time, the accused was travelling south on Law Street and the accused failed to give way at the junction with Dudhope Terrace.

“This resulted in her vehicle colliding with a wall directly opposite the junction and the witness was unable to stop in time and collided with the nearside of the accused’s vehicle.”

Guilty

Police attended the scene and Taylor identified herself as the driver of the vehicle before failing a roadside breath test.

She was taken to police headquarters on West Bell Street and provided a reading more than four times the legal limit (89mics/ 22).

Taylor, of Albany Terrace, pled guilty to the charge at the first opportunity.

Solicitor Doug McConnell said: “Her mother died recently.

“She (Taylor) had mental health difficulties anyway and had been drinking that evening.

“She doesn’t remember much and can only apologise.

“She’s effectively a carer for her father and is on Universal Credit.

“She is embarrassed about the situation and very, very nervous about being here.”

“She’s also gone back to see her GP because clearly she wasn’t coping.”

Sheriff John Rafferty fined Taylor a total of £320 and disqualified her from driving for 16 months.

The ban will be reduced if she completes the drink-drive rehabilitation scheme.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Scott Kerr. Image: Facebook
Perth dealer jailed after police shut down city centre cocaine 'business'
Paul Sherriffs
Forensics student on register after sexual assaults in Dundee
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Crypto-scam arrest and more time to pay
Andrew McPherson
Prison for wrong-way A9 driver who killed 'bucket list' motorcyclist
Martin and Josephine Cousland from Anstruther
Overtaking driver admits causing deaths of 'fun, kind and caring' Fife couple
David McCann
Former Crieff Community Trust boss jailed for embezzling theatre group funds
Hugh Reid
'Fat predator' from Dundee faces prison after rape, assault and abduction conviction
Sean Kerr
One-punch attacker left victim for dead in Perth city centre
Range Rover bonnet
Dopey Dundee car thieves left prints and DNA in stolen Range Rovers
John Hammerton
Driver denies causing death of Arbroath biker in Perthshire A9 tragedy