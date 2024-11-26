Global bike giant boss Scott Maguire and 5 other Levenmouth alumni who have gone far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Global bike giant boss Scott Maguire and 5 other Levenmouth alumni who have gone far

Scott Maguire, CEO of Specialized, features in an exhibition by Kennoway photographer Cate Gillon of distinguished Levenmouth alumni.

Levenmouth alumni Scott Maguire with bike in Buckhaven
From Buckhaven to boss of Californian world-leading bike manufacturer. Image: Cate Gillon.
By Cheryl Peebles

You may know that California-based Specialized is regarded as one of the best bike manufacturers in the world.

But did you know the boss of the company favoured by the likes of Sir Mark Cavendish grew up in Buckhaven, Fife?

Former Buckhaven High School pupil Scott Maguire has come a long way since his first job as a hospital porter at Cameron Hospital.

He is one of a several Levenmouth alumni who have excelled in their careers to feature in photography exhibition, Possible Paths.

Photographing Levenmouth alumni

Photographer Cate Gillon recalls being told at her first solo exhibition in Edinburgh ‘you’ve done alright for yourself, coming from Kennoway’.

Cate’s exhibition Possible Paths is at Methil Heritage Centre. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

She says: “We still hear comments like this today, and it’s simply unacceptable.”

The idea that such prejudice can limit young people’s aspirations inspired her show at Methil Heritage Centre.

She traced and photographed a collection of former pupils of Kirkland High School, Buckhaven High School and the school which replaced them in 2016, Levenmouth Academy.

Former press photographer Cate says: “A child’s opportunities are too often determined by the socioeconomic conditions of their home.”

But she adds: “Anything is possible if you are keen to learn and keep on going. ”

Here are some of the Levenmouth alumni photos featured in her exhibition Possible Paths.

Scott Maguire – Specialized CEO

In the Buckhaven street where he grew up. Image: Cate Gillon.

Scott grew up in Buckhaven and went to Buckhaven High School. His early workplaces in Fife included Cameron Hospital, Fishers Laundry, Strand Lighting and Sky customer services.

With a masters degree in product design engineering from Glasgow University, he went onto design engineer internships at Raytheon and DCA Design International.

He was still in his 20s when he began working as a graduate design engineer at Dyson. Over 18 years he climbed the ladder of the household appliances brand to become its chief operating officer.

Scott was appointed Specialized CEO in March 2022, taking over from founder Mike Sinyard. He’s now in charge of innovation at the California-based firm.

Louise Andrée – magician

Louise Andree is a member of the Magic Circle. Image: Cate Gillon.

Most women in magic are magician’s assistants but Louise Andrée breaks the mould. As a member of the Magic Circle she’s the one performing the tricks. And she’s worked with some of the world’s most renowned magicians both on stage and on TV.

Louise attended Buckhaven High School between 1997 and 2003. She studied acting at Adam Smith College before going on to Tiffany Theatre College.

Andrew Cumming – film director

On set for a forthcoming ITV series. Image: Cate Gillon.

Andrew Cumming has just picked up the best film Scottish BAFTA for his stone age horror Out of Darkness. Other films he’s best known for are Boxer and Beneath.

For TV, he’s directed episodes of River City, Cold Feet and Shetland and is working on the forthcoming ITV series Cold Water.

From Leven, Andrew worked on the checkouts at the town’s Sainsbury before studying animation at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art.

Keith Houston – author

From waiter to writer. Image Cate Gillon.

Author of Shady Characters, The Book, and Empire of the Sum, Keith Houston writes about such topics as punctuation, calculators and books. His work has appeared in the likes of the New York Times and Wall Street Journal.

He grew up in Leven and worked as a waiter in the Belvedere Hotel, in West Wemyss, and as a barista before studying computational physics.

Rt Hon Henry McLeish – former First Minister of Scotland

At the Scottish Parliament. Image: Cate Gillon.

Methil boy Henry McLeish has had a varied career, starting as a professional footballer before going into politics.

He played for both Leeds United and East Fife then joined the Labour party in 1970. He was a councillor, MP, MSP, cabinet minister and Scotland’s second First Minister.

He’s not the only Buckhaven alumni to have reached the dizzy heights of British politics. Ruth Davidson, otherwise known as Baroness Davidson of Lundin Links, is a member of the House of Lords and was leader of the Scottish Conservatives.

Niall Anderson – opera singer

Professor of singing Niall Anderson. Image: Cate Gillon Date.

Once a Windygates paperboy, Niall Anderson studied at the Royal Academy of Music and won the Pavarotti Prize.

A bass-baritone he has performed in concerts worldwide, including as a member of the Académie de L’Opéra National de Paris. He’s currently professor of singing at Plymouth University.

There are many more Levenmouth alumni in Possible Paths at Methil Heritage Centre. For opening times check the onfife website.







