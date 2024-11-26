Global bike giant boss Scott Maguire and 5 other Levenmouth alumni who have gone far

You may know that California-based Specialized is regarded as one of the best bike manufacturers in the world.

But did you know the boss of the company favoured by the likes of Sir Mark Cavendish grew up in Buckhaven, Fife?

Former Buckhaven High School pupil Scott Maguire has come a long way since his first job as a hospital porter at Cameron Hospital.

He is one of a several Levenmouth alumni who have excelled in their careers to feature in photography exhibition, Possible Paths.

Photographing Levenmouth alumni

Photographer Cate Gillon recalls being told at her first solo exhibition in Edinburgh ‘you’ve done alright for yourself, coming from Kennoway’.

She says: “We still hear comments like this today, and it’s simply unacceptable.”

The idea that such prejudice can limit young people’s aspirations inspired her show at Methil Heritage Centre.

She traced and photographed a collection of former pupils of Kirkland High School, Buckhaven High School and the school which replaced them in 2016, Levenmouth Academy.

Former press photographer Cate says: “A child’s opportunities are too often determined by the socioeconomic conditions of their home.”

But she adds: “Anything is possible if you are keen to learn and keep on going. ”

Here are some of the Levenmouth alumni photos featured in her exhibition Possible Paths.

Scott Maguire – Specialized CEO

Scott grew up in Buckhaven and went to Buckhaven High School. His early workplaces in Fife included Cameron Hospital, Fishers Laundry, Strand Lighting and Sky customer services.

With a masters degree in product design engineering from Glasgow University, he went onto design engineer internships at Raytheon and DCA Design International.

He was still in his 20s when he began working as a graduate design engineer at Dyson. Over 18 years he climbed the ladder of the household appliances brand to become its chief operating officer.

Scott was appointed Specialized CEO in March 2022, taking over from founder Mike Sinyard. He’s now in charge of innovation at the California-based firm.

Louise Andrée – magician

Most women in magic are magician’s assistants but Louise Andrée breaks the mould. As a member of the Magic Circle she’s the one performing the tricks. And she’s worked with some of the world’s most renowned magicians both on stage and on TV.

Louise attended Buckhaven High School between 1997 and 2003. She studied acting at Adam Smith College before going on to Tiffany Theatre College.

Andrew Cumming – film director

Andrew Cumming has just picked up the best film Scottish BAFTA for his stone age horror Out of Darkness. Other films he’s best known for are Boxer and Beneath.

For TV, he’s directed episodes of River City, Cold Feet and Shetland and is working on the forthcoming ITV series Cold Water.

From Leven, Andrew worked on the checkouts at the town’s Sainsbury before studying animation at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art.

Keith Houston – author

Author of Shady Characters, The Book, and Empire of the Sum, Keith Houston writes about such topics as punctuation, calculators and books. His work has appeared in the likes of the New York Times and Wall Street Journal.

He grew up in Leven and worked as a waiter in the Belvedere Hotel, in West Wemyss, and as a barista before studying computational physics.

Rt Hon Henry McLeish – former First Minister of Scotland

Methil boy Henry McLeish has had a varied career, starting as a professional footballer before going into politics.

He played for both Leeds United and East Fife then joined the Labour party in 1970. He was a councillor, MP, MSP, cabinet minister and Scotland’s second First Minister.

He’s not the only Buckhaven alumni to have reached the dizzy heights of British politics. Ruth Davidson, otherwise known as Baroness Davidson of Lundin Links, is a member of the House of Lords and was leader of the Scottish Conservatives.

Niall Anderson – opera singer

Once a Windygates paperboy, Niall Anderson studied at the Royal Academy of Music and won the Pavarotti Prize.

A bass-baritone he has performed in concerts worldwide, including as a member of the Académie de L’Opéra National de Paris. He’s currently professor of singing at Plymouth University.

There are many more Levenmouth alumni in Possible Paths at Methil Heritage Centre. For opening times check the onfife website.