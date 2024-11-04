Woman, 53, charged after car crashes through railings in Dundee

A woman has been charged after a car crashed through park railings in Dundee.

Two vehicles were involved in the smash at the Law Street junction with Dudhope Terrace on Sunday night.

One of the cars ended up crashing into the fence on the perimeter of the park.

There were no reports of serious injuries, however, a 53-year-old woman was charged.

One passer-by said: “The car was hanging over the edge of the park.

“The road was still passable and it appeared other drivers had pulled over to try and help.

“They were giving statements to offers when we passed the scene.”

A police spokesperson said: “Around 8.20pm on Sunday, police received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Law Street, Dundee.

“There were no serious injuries reported and recovery was completed around 10.20pm.

“A 53-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.

“She is expected to appear at court at a later date.”