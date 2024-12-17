40 months for Dundee student rapist who taped confession but forced victim to give evidence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

40 months for Dundee student rapist who taped confession but forced victim to give evidence

Ethan Campbell was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

By Dave Finlay
Ethan Campbell
Ethan Campbell.

A former university student from Fife who confessed to raping a sleeping teenager in Dundee was jailed for 40 months.

A judge pointed out to Ethan Campbell, 21, he had described the victim’s body as being “heavy and limp” and said: “It is clear you simply took advantage of her.”

Lord Harrower said an older person who committed a similar offence would have faced a greater sentence.

He told Campbell he would have faced a four-year jail term without his guilty plea but said the admission came too late to save the victim having to give evidence in preparation for a trial.

Campbell’s guilty plea only came the week he was due to stand trial at the High Court in Dundee.

The judge said a background report prepared on Campbell, who was 19 at the time of the offence, suggested his behaviour was characterised by a lack of maturity and poor consequential thinking.

Rape confession

Campbell, formerly of Links Road, Tayport, admitted raping the teenager at a flat in Dundee on September 17 2022 while she was asleep and incapable of giving or withholding consent.

The victim, who was 19 at the time and studying at university, was watching films and drinking at the flat with Campbell and another female, who went to bed.

Campbell later said he decided to “test things out” and “try something and see if she would say no”.

Ethan Campbell said “oh God, you weren’t awake” when he was caught by the woman.

Her friend got Campbell to agree to be filmed admitting what had taken place.

During the recording he said: “I took advantage of my flatmate.”

First offender Campbell said he had done “something terrible” and committed the crime of rape.

He later said he just wanted to sleep with someone and felt “so lonely” but he acknowledged “she wasn’t in a position to consent and she didn’t consent”.

Register and non-harassment order

Defence solicitor advocate Richard Souter said: “Clearly alcohol was involved in this.

“The complainer was intoxicated. The accused had been consuming alcohol as well.

“He understands it is no excuse he was under the influence of alcohol at the time he committed this offence.”

He said Campbell was “very remorseful” and became upset when speaking to the author of the report prepared on him.

Mr Souter said: “He has no previous convictions and no outstanding matters.”

Campbell, who followed the sentencing proceedings at the High Court in Edinburgh via a video link to prison, was told he will be placed on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.

The judge also made a non harassment order prohibiting him contacting or attempting to contact the victim indefinitely.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

William Buchanan
Former Scotland star left bloodied after Dundee pub assault
Pitkerro Road crash
Dundee car flip pensioner 'didn't realise Scotland had no drink-drive tolerance'
Forfar Sheriff Court sign
Notorious dine-and-dasher admits heroin dealing after police raid Arbroath home
Dundee Sheriff Court
Man accused of keeping dead XL bullies in Dundee flat
Kristopher Hutton
Bouncer needed stitches after punter's Broughty Ferry pub attack
Chelsea O'Rourke
Woman sentenced over drunken brawl at Perth wedding
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Gardening conman and attacker sentenced
HMP Stirling sign
Fife murderer assaulted Stirling prison guard with punch on nose
Ben Douglas
'Selfish' Ninewells Hospital worker from Perth spared jail for pill-stealing spree
Lushuai Maxwell
Paedophile Dundee student 'created a demand' for child abuse images