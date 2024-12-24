Tuesday court round-up — Spinal tap and binman trapped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Tuesday court round-up — Spinal tap and binman trapped

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A tickled sheriff compared a man accused of throwing a TV and VHS player out of his flat window to a scene from This is Spinal Tap.

Sheriff Neil Kinnear quipped “he’s not a rock star by any chance?” when presented with the charge against Alan Phillips, 54.

It is alleged Phillips culpably and recklessly threw the television set, the video player and a coffee table through a first-floor window on Dundee’s South Tay Street, where he resides, on July 1 this year.

All the items are said to have smashed, with the charge alleging Phillips showed “utter disregard” for the consequences and endangered people below.

This is Spinal Tap film still
The sheriff described the alleged conduct as being similar to film This is Spinal Tap. Image: Shutterstock

Sheriff Kinnear said: “It sounds very Spinal Tap,” referencing the hit mockumentary film about the fictional heavy metal band.

Phillips was not present at Dundee Sheriff Court and his case was continued without plea until January.

Pinned binman

A delivery driver from Dundee has been disqualified from driving for a year after a binman he reversed into suffered four cracked ribs.

Connor Ramsay, 22, admitted, at Redford Street in Padanaram, causing serious injury to binman Angus Cameron, then in the course of his employment, by driving without due care or attention January 8 this year.

Ramsay, of Farnington Street, Dundee, admitted failing to keep proper observations and reversing and pinning the 64-year-old between a refuse vehicle and his own van.

He returned to Forfar Sheriff Court to be sentenced aftre background reports were prepared and lawyer Jim Caird said: “The report reflects his deep regret about what happened and his remorse.

“He knows he’ll be disqualified.

“He was a professional driver, though he has very little experience of driving. He apologises.”

Ramsay was also ordered to complete 160 hours of unpaid work and must pass the extended test to get back his licence.

Bra smuggler ignored curfew

A woman who smuggled drugs hidden inside her bra into Perth Prison has narrowly avoided being locked up for repeatedly flouting a strict curfew order. Serial offender Gillian Smith was repeatedly flouted a tagging order imposed in September after pleading guilty to bringing contraband into the maximum security jail.

Gillian Smith
Gillian Smith.

18 months of abuse

An abusive Arbroath boyfriend left social workers concerned he “minimised” a campaign of offending committed over more than 18 months.

First offender David Douglas, 21, of Brothock Way in Arbroath, returned to Forfar Sheriff Court to be sentenced for engaging in a course of abusive behaviour between March 2021 and October 2022.

His offending, which took place at properties in his hometown, as well as in Dundee, included repeatedly addressing the woman in derogatory terms.

He seized his partner by the body and clothing, pushed her on the body and repeatedly struck her on the head and body to her injury.

He threw furniture at her and compressed her neck, restricting her breathing.

Douglas threw clothing at her, prevented her from contacting or being in the company of her friends and family and repeatedly induced financial payments from her.

Sentencing had been deferred for social workers to compile a report on Douglas and Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown said: “There is some concern about minimisation.”

She imposed two years of supervision and a non-harassment order lasting three years.

Douglas’ solicitor Keith Sym said: “He fully understands it’ll be imposed as a direct alternative to custody.”

Soup fight

Perth prisoner Duncan Stammers was rushed to hospital following a bizarre soup-flinging fight with a fellow inmate. His clash with James Donoghue was caught on CCTV.

The fight – in which “soup was thrown in each direction” – ended when Donoghue hits Stammer in the face with a mystery weapon, slicing open his chin.

Donoghue is now back behind bars, having pled guilty to the assault “with an unknown sharp instrument” on April 7 2022.

Cup of tomato soup
The fight started with soup flinging in Perth Prison. Image: Shutterstock

More time for murderer

A convicted killer will spend extra time behind bars after he was caught with an improvised weapon at HMP Perth.

Daniel Brown was jailed for life in 2019 after stabbing a man and later boasting: “I am a murderer and I like it”.

The 25-year-old was ordered to be detained for 15 years and 10 months before he is eligible for parole.

Brown appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted having a makeshift weapon, described in court papers as a “plastic fork handle with a razor blade melted into it”, in his cell on December 1 2022.

Brown spent four months in segregation and lost privileges for 14 days.

His lawyer said he armed himself because of “anxiety” others were out to attack him.

Brown’s earliest release date is 2037.

“He is hoping to get back into the community and put to bed his dark offending past,” his solicitor said.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Brown: “I do have to mark the fact you were in possession of an offensive weapon while in custody, which had the potential to harm you and others.”

She sentenced him to a further 24 weeks in jail.

The High Court in Glasgow previously heard how Brown had been released from police custody after being caught with two knives just 24 hours before he murdered Darly Nimmo, 25, at a flat in Dalry, North Ayrshire.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

HMP Polmont
More prison time for Arbroath dine-and-dash drug dealer for latest crime
Cup of tomato soup
Prisoner rushed to hospital after soup-flinging fight in HMP Perth
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Stealing since 1992 and all just a laugh
Sharky's Bar. Montrose
Drunk pub-goer punched windscreen of passing car in Montrose after being refused service
Kevin Nicoll
Police told to retrieve air rifle tossed by council worker in Cowdenbeath more than…
Paula Doyle. Image: Facebook
Sneezing Perth driver left behind bag of cocaine when she abandoned crashed car
Gillian Smith
Perth prison bra smuggler avoids jail for repeatedly flouting court curfew
Emergency Services at the scene after police and ambulance called to Dundee city centre
Sheriff notes 'fault all round' as taxi driver hit pedestrian in Dundee city centre
Dundee Sheriff Court
Balaclava thug threatened to petrol bomb ex's Dundee home and 're-arrange her face' 
Darren Willemars, Perth Sheriff Court
Rattray man ordered to compensate glass attack victim he left scarred for life