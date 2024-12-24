Firefighters with breathing apparatus enter Perth city centre shop amid blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Firefighters with breathing apparatus enter Perth city centre shop amid blaze

A road has been closed as crews deal with the fire.

By Stephen Eighteen
Fire crews outside The Watchmaker on Murray Street, Perth
Fire crews in Murray Street, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper

Firefighters with breathing apparatus were seen entering a shop in Perth city centre after a blaze broke out.

Crews were called to the Watchmaker on Murray Street just before noon on Tuesday.

They were also seen going into a flat next door.

Two fire engines and one fire car parked outside the shop as they dealt with the incident.

An ambulance later attended.

It is not known if anyone has been injured.

Murray Street was closed between Kinnoull Street and North Methven Street.

Firefighters at Perth city centre shop

An onlooker told The Courier: “There are four firefighters in the shop – two have breathing apparatus.

“The door is open and there are crews there.

“There is a strong smell of smoke in the area.

“There are a lot of people who can see what’s happening because the bus stop at Mill Street is opposite and the cinema is beside it.

“A lot of people are looking on, wondering if everyone is okay.

“The taxi rank drop-off to the cinema is also closed.”

The alarm was raised just before noon on Christmas Eve. Image: Stuart Cowper

At around 12.15pm, a spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 11.50am.

“We are in attendance there at the moment, dealing with the fire.

“There are two appliances there from Perth Fire Station.”

A spokesperson later confirmed that the fire service left the scene at 2.03pm.

Debris from the Watchmaker disposed in bin

Police were called to assist with traffic management, but it is understood officers have had no other involvement in the incident.

A witness told The Courier that an ambulance arrived at the shop at around 12.40pm.

At the same time, fire crews were seen disposing of debris from the shop into a large “dumpster-style” wheelie bin.

“It must have been a sizeable fire because they have been taking out a lot of fire-damaged debris into the bin.

“They have brought out buckets of stuff.

“There is insulation foam and other pieces – lots of it is black due to fire damage.

“They have also been checking the flat but it looked as though they were concentrating on the back of the shop.”

Inside The Watchmaker in November. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson

The Watchmaker is a well-known Perth shop that offers repairs to clocks and watches.

Alastair Neaves, 72, owns the shop.

Known locally as the Time Lord, Alastair told The Courier last month of his plans to retire at the end of the year.

The Courier has contacted Scottish Ambulance Service for comment.

More from Perth & Kinross

Marlene Wood behind Comrie post office counter
Comrie postmistress saved from ruin among Jeremy Vine Show heroes
Ewan McGregor at a photo call ahead of the release of Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, at the Corinthia Hotel in London. Picture date: Thursday May 12, 2022.
Ewan McGregor given permission to renovate lodge at Perthshire mansion
The Cross Tay Link Road.
VIDEO: Travel Perth's £150m Cross Tay Link Road in 3-minute drone flight
Cup of tomato soup
Prisoner rushed to hospital after soup-flinging fight in HMP Perth
Thimblerow was at a standstill on Monday.
Under-threat Thimblerow car park gridlocked at proposed Perth leisure centre site
2
The 73A in Dundee City Centre.
Buses across Tayside and Fife delayed due to congestion
2
Crieff youngster Leatham Bilsland with Gerard Butler
Crieff schoolboy to play Robbie Williams' best friend in film about singer's life
Balhousie Ruthven Towers. Image: Google Street View
Care round-up: 'Awful' food at Perthshire home and improvements at fire-hit Kirkcaldy service
Paula Doyle. Image: Facebook
Sneezing Perth driver left behind bag of cocaine when she abandoned crashed car
Gillian Smith
Perth prison bra smuggler avoids jail for repeatedly flouting court curfew

Conversation