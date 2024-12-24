Firefighters with breathing apparatus enter Perth city centre shop amid blaze

Firefighters with breathing apparatus were seen entering a shop in Perth city centre after a blaze broke out.

Crews were called to the Watchmaker on Murray Street just before noon on Tuesday.

They were also seen going into a flat next door.

Two fire engines and one fire car parked outside the shop as they dealt with the incident.

An ambulance later attended.

It is not known if anyone has been injured.

Murray Street was closed between Kinnoull Street and North Methven Street.

Firefighters at Perth city centre shop

An onlooker told The Courier: “There are four firefighters in the shop – two have breathing apparatus.

“The door is open and there are crews there.

“There is a strong smell of smoke in the area.

“There are a lot of people who can see what’s happening because the bus stop at Mill Street is opposite and the cinema is beside it.

“A lot of people are looking on, wondering if everyone is okay.

“The taxi rank drop-off to the cinema is also closed.”

At around 12.15pm, a spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 11.50am.

“We are in attendance there at the moment, dealing with the fire.

“There are two appliances there from Perth Fire Station.”

A spokesperson later confirmed that the fire service left the scene at 2.03pm.

Debris from the Watchmaker disposed in bin

Police were called to assist with traffic management, but it is understood officers have had no other involvement in the incident.

A witness told The Courier that an ambulance arrived at the shop at around 12.40pm.

At the same time, fire crews were seen disposing of debris from the shop into a large “dumpster-style” wheelie bin.

“It must have been a sizeable fire because they have been taking out a lot of fire-damaged debris into the bin.

“They have brought out buckets of stuff.

“There is insulation foam and other pieces – lots of it is black due to fire damage.

“They have also been checking the flat but it looked as though they were concentrating on the back of the shop.”

The Watchmaker is a well-known Perth shop that offers repairs to clocks and watches.

Alastair Neaves, 72, owns the shop.

Known locally as the Time Lord, Alastair told The Courier last month of his plans to retire at the end of the year.

The Courier has contacted Scottish Ambulance Service for comment.