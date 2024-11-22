Perth watchmaker dubbed the ‘Time Lord’ to retire after two decades

A Perth watchmaker is retiring from the trade after more than 20 years in business.

The Watchmaker on Murray Street is set to close at the end of the year.

Alastair Neaves, who is known locally as the Time Lord, is planning to retire from fixing clocks and watches.

The 72-year-old told The Courier he is looking forward to his next adventure.

Originally from Aberdeen, Alastair moved to Perth two decades ago and launched his business.

He said: “When I was an apprentice watchmaker in Aberdeen, one of my many tasks was to go out and wind up the tower clocks in the town.

“My boss at the time was the clockmaker to the late Queen so he got to go up to Balmoral before the royal family arrived.

“I was a bit of a marathon runner back in my day and I arranged a run around the clocks in Aberdeen for charity.

“I had to learn to repair Quartz watches as well as learn to do mechanical clocks and watches.

Perth watchmaker to retire after two decades

“After completing my apprenticeship, I got offered a job in Edinburgh which I took for one year.

“Once that finished, I moved to Perth and I thought what a nice place to open a shop.

“This is my second shop in Perth and I’ve enjoyed most of it.

“I’ve been running this store for about 20 years.”

Alastair said he has built up a loyal customer base over his time at the store.

“I’d like to take the opportunity to thank everyone for their kind support throughout the 20 years that I’ve been here,” Alastair continued.

“I’ve met many good friends that I am fortunate to know in my time as watchmaker.

“All the help I’ve had from home as well is appreciated.

“To my many loyal customers, I’d like to say thank you very much.

“I’m looking forward to my next adventure, even though I don’t know what it is yet!

“A lot of people have said ‘what are we going to do’, ‘where are we going to take our watches?’

“I still say to my customers just to pick up the phone.

“If there’s anything I can do to help I will.”