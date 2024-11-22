Perth watchmaker dubbed the ‘Time Lord’ to retire after two decades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth watchmaker dubbed the ‘Time Lord’ to retire after two decades

Alastair Neaves, 72, is shutting up shop on Murray Street.

By Chloe Burrell
Alastair Neaves at The Watchmaker on Murray Street in Perth.
Alastair Neaves is shutting The Watchmaker on Murray Street. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson

A Perth watchmaker is retiring from the trade after more than 20 years in business.

The Watchmaker on Murray Street is set to close at the end of the year.

Alastair Neaves, who is known locally as the Time Lord, is planning to retire from fixing clocks and watches.

The 72-year-old told The Courier he is looking forward to his next adventure.

Originally from Aberdeen, Alastair moved to Perth two decades ago and launched his business.

Alastair Neaves at The Watchmaker in Perth.
Alastair has run the shop for around 20 years. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson

He said: “When I was an apprentice watchmaker in Aberdeen, one of my many tasks was to go out and wind up the tower clocks in the town.

“My boss at the time was the clockmaker to the late Queen so he got to go up to Balmoral before the royal family arrived.

“I was a bit of a marathon runner back in my day and I arranged a run around the clocks in Aberdeen for charity.

“I had to learn to repair Quartz watches as well as learn to do mechanical clocks and watches.

Perth watchmaker to retire after two decades

“After completing my apprenticeship, I got offered a job in Edinburgh which I took for one year.

“Once that finished, I moved to Perth and I thought what a nice place to open a shop.

“This is my second shop in Perth and I’ve enjoyed most of it.

“I’ve been running this store for about 20 years.”

The Watchmaker in Perth.
A range of clocks available at the store. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson

Alastair said he has built up a loyal customer base over his time at the store.

“I’d like to take the opportunity to thank everyone for their kind support throughout the 20 years that I’ve been here,” Alastair continued.

“I’ve met many good friends that I am fortunate to know in my time as watchmaker.

“All the help I’ve had from home as well is appreciated.

“To my many loyal customers, I’d like to say thank you very much.

“I’m looking forward to my next adventure, even though I don’t know what it is yet!

“A lot of people have said ‘what are we going to do’, ‘where are we going to take our watches?’

“I still say to my customers just to pick up the phone.

“If there’s anything I can do to help I will.”

Conversation