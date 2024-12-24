Police investigate death of woman at Dundee multi

Police are investigating the death of a woman at a Dundee flat.

Emergency services were called to the Burnside Court multi in Lochee on Monday evening after reports the woman – understood to be in her 50s – had died.

Residents said six police officers were seen at the block alongside paramedics.

Officers remained at the scene for more than 14 hours as part of the investigation.

Police and ambulance units at Dundee multi after woman’s death

The death is not thought to be suspicious.

One man told The Courier he saw CID officers in attendance and police guarding a flat in the multi.

He said: “I first became aware of six officers and two ambulance units in attendance on Monday evening.

“CID attended the scene soon after.”

A resident in the block said: “I’m so sorry to hear that someone has died, my thoughts are with their family and friends.

“One neighbour told me there were a number of police officers here last night.

“I then became aware of two officers on the landing this morning and a police van outside.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.50pm on Monday, police attended a report of the death of a woman at a flat in Burnside Court, Dundee.

“A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death which is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”