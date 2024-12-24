Police investigate death of woman at Dundee multi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Police investigate death of woman at Dundee multi

Officers were called to Burnside Court in Lochee on Monday evening.

By James Simpson
Police at Burnside Court on Tuesday morning. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police at Burnside Court on Tuesday morning. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Police are investigating the death of a woman at a Dundee flat.

Emergency services were called to the Burnside Court multi in Lochee on Monday evening after reports the woman – understood to be in her 50s – had died.

Residents said six police officers were seen at the block alongside paramedics.

Officers remained at the scene for more than 14 hours as part of the investigation.

Police and ambulance units at Dundee multi after woman’s death

The death is not thought to be suspicious.

One man told The Courier he saw CID officers in attendance and police guarding a flat in the multi.

He said: “I first became aware of six officers and two ambulance units in attendance on Monday evening.

“CID attended the scene soon after.”

The entrance to Burnside Court. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A resident in the block said: “I’m so sorry to hear that someone has died, my thoughts are with their family and friends.

“One neighbour told me there were a number of police officers here last night.

“I then became aware of two officers on the landing this morning and a police van outside.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.50pm on Monday, police attended a report of the death of a woman at a flat in Burnside Court, Dundee.

“A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death which is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

More from Dundee

Benson's Bar in Dundee.
Dundee pub could include takeaway in new planning bid
Dundee Fun Factory to close
Plans for Dundee family entertainment centre with 'ninja airpark' in former soft play building
A ring-tailed lemur studies the Christmas presents at Camperdown Wildlife Centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
How do Camperdown zoo animals and staff spend Christmas?
2
Kingsway, Dundee.
Month-long lane closures planned for Dundee's Kingsway due to pedestrian scheme
3
Court Street North, Dundee.
Police 'searching bins and gardens' after disturbance at Dundee block
Casa on Nethergate. Image: Google Street View
Man, 35, charged after teenagers 'attacked' at Dundee bar
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Strathmartine Connections proposals to improve active travel routes in the area Picture shows; Strathmartine Connections proposals . N/A. Supplied by Dundee City Council Date; Unknown
New images reveal fresh Dundee active travel plans
6
The 73A in Dundee City Centre.
Buses across Tayside and Fife delayed due to congestion
2
The train was travelling at 84mph (135Km/h) when it struck the fallen tree near Broughty Ferry.
Council criticised after Dundee train hit by tree at 84mph
5
Morrisons Daily was closed on Monday morning. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee city centre shop shut after flooding from council offices