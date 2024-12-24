Comrie postmistress saved from ruin among Jeremy Vine Show heroes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Comrie postmistress saved from ruin among Jeremy Vine Show heroes

Marlene Wood spoke out about the crisis at Comrie after ITV drama Mr Bates V The Post Office lifted the lid on the Horizon scandal

By Morag Lindsay
Marlene Wood behind Comrie post office counter
Marlene Wood in her post office at Comrie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Perthshire postmistress, who spoke out about her battles with the Post Office and the Horizon scandal, has been celebrated among the Jeremy Vine Show’s heroes of 2024.

The BBC Radio 2 presenter invited Marlene Wood onto his programme as he asked listeners to look back on their highlights of the year.

And he reduced the Comrie postmistress to tears of joy when he introduced composer Debbie Wiseman OBE.

The chart-topper revealed she has written a new piece of music, named Marlene’s Theme, in her honour.

Wiseman said she wanted to pay tribute to Marlene’s “defiance and her determination to find the courage to move forward”.

Marlene Wood outside Comrie post office
Marlene Wood was determined to keep her post office open for the Comrie community. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Marlene told The Courier she was incredibly moved by the gesture.

“What a way to finish the year off,” she said.

Locals and listeners rallied to save Comrie post office

Marlene was on the brink of ruin when she first called the Jeremy Vine Show in the spring.

The ITV show Mr Bates v The Post Office had just brought the Horizon scandal into living rooms across the UK.

But Marlene reminded listeners that postmasters were still facing a daily struggle to keep their heads above water.

Toby Jones and the cast of Mr Bates V The Post Office
Mr Bates V The Post Office marked a turning point in postmasters’ fight for justice. Image: ITV.

She also told The Courier how the business had brought her to her lowest ebb.

Her van had broken down. She had no money to restock her shop with gifts and groceries and the bank was refusing to bail her out.

Her marriage had ended. She owed family members thousands of pounds. And she was still dealing with discrepancies in the Horizon computer system virtually every day.

Her honesty resulted in an outpouring of support.

Jeremy Vine listeners sent donations and messages of encouragement.

And locals in Comrie started a crowdfunder which raised more than £5,000 to get the village post office back onto a stable footing.

Jeremy Vine smiling
BBC host Jeremy Vine was impressed by Marlene’s courage. Image: PA.

Nine months on, Marlene is still the Comrie postmistress.

But she has also been appointed manager of Crieff’s new banking hub.

And she says the support she received gave her the strength to go.

Star praises Marlene’s public spirit

Jeremy Vine praised Marlene and the community for the way they’d turned her fortunes around when she appeared on his show on Monday.

“Her back was to the wall,” he said.

“She was in debt. She was at a real low point.

“But she didn’t want to give up because she felt like the local community depended on the post office being there.

“She is a very, very public-spirited lady.”

