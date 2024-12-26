Dunfermline driver caught SIXTEEN times over cocaine limit

A Dunfermline driver who was SIXTEEN times over the limit for cocaine has been hit with a four-year ban and fine of over £4,000.

Alan Philp, 42, of Keir Hardie Place, told Dunfermline Sheriff Court he thought he was fit to drive when he got behind the wheel, despite his high reading.

Philp admitted that on December 2 last year in Queensferry Road, Dunfermline, he drove when over the limit for cocaine (800mics/ 50).

Depute fiscal Annie Henderson said that at 8.50pm Philp was stopped by police and failed a saliva test.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis said: “It’s a very high reading – 16 times over the limit.”

Philp, representing himself, said he had lost his job because of the offence but will be starting a new one as a site manager in January.

He said he had not taken the drugs directly before driving.

“If I thought I was unfit to drive I wouldn’t have driven,” he added.

“I was stopped because I drove off quick at the traffic lights.”

Sheriff Foulis banned Philp from driving for four years and until he passes the extended test.

He also imposed a financial penalty of £4,175.

