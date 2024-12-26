Perthshire Planning Ahead: Loch Tay ‘tenement block’ and hotel disturbance fears

An eight-house proposal near Loch Tay – labelled a “three-storey tenement block” – has been given planning permission.

Perth and Kinross Council accepted Strathtay Developments’ application for terraced housing on land 50 metres south-west of Taymouth Marina, Kenmore.

This was despite three objections.

One of these was by Robin Menzies, who wrote: “The design is a three-storey tenement block and there is no doubt this design is not suited to this proximity of Loch Tay.”

He also raised concerns about light pollution and raw sewage.

He added: “Is it not the time the density of the population at Taymouth Marina has reached its limit?”

Fellow objector Lou Radford Oppenheim wrote: “Taymouth Marina has become a chaotic bottleneck of vehicles and pedestrians.

“Further housing would exacerbate this untenable situation.”

Margaret Smith also complained: “The development would be too close to existing residential properties, heavily affecting the lives of residents.”

But the principle for development on the land had already been established.

In 2011, the council green-lighted a proposal for commercial and leisure development.

And it also found the latest scheme satisfactory – subject to conditions that included a contamination study.

Council says neighbours may be disturbed by Dunkeld hotel seating

A Dunkeld hotel has been given the go-ahead to install a permanent canopy despite the council admitting the scheme could annoy neighbours.

The Atholl Arms, on Tay Terrace, sought to install a roof for customers using the existing outdoor seating area.

Perth and Kinross Council’s decision report said: “The outdoor seating area has the potential to cause noise and disturbance to neighbouring residents, the closest of whom is approximately 45 metres from the site.”

However, it added: “Conditions are attached in respect of hours of operation, plant equipment noise, music noise, lighting and the submission of an updated noise impact assessment.

“These recommended conditions will ensure that residential amenity is protected.”

The operation of the outdoor seating was restricted to between 8am and 10pm.

Aviva requests CCTV and 2.4m fence to ‘protect’ Perth turbine

Aviva has applied to install four CCTV cameras and a 2.4m-high mesh fence for its wind turbine.

The 77-metre tall turbine was built next to the company’s Perth office at Pitheavlis in the autumn.

The planning application says two cameras would be mounted at the corners of a sports hall and two at the turbine site.

The fence would be coloured green.

Aviva’s supporting statement said: “Aviva Ltd requires CCTV cameras to provide security for the approved turbine and the rear of the sports hall, areas the office does not currently overlook and lack natural surveillance.

“These cameras do not overlook any neighbouring residential properties or cause privacy issues.

“The fence is proposed primarily for health and safety reasons, to enable the area to be secured to staff and members of the public during periods when there could be a greater potential risk of ice-fall from the proposed wind turbine, a term used to describe ice detaching from a turbine during standstill or idling.”

It comes after Aviva amended its proposal for a company logo on the turbine after criticism from Perth and Kinross Council.

The council will determine both applications.

Alyth industrial estate set to expand

A small industrial estate in Alyth is set to expand significantly.

Alexander Murdoch has been given planning permission to increase the size of the Mornity Industrial Estate off Airlie Street, east of Alyth Health Centre.

The estate is currently occupied by Alyth Autobody Shop, a car breakdown and repair service.

Now Mr Murdoch, who also runs a school minibus and taxi service in the town, has been given the go-ahead to add 11 commercial and eight storage units on 0.517 hectares of land adjacent to the site.

The scheme is a resubmission of a proposal refused in December 2022.

Back then, Perth and Kinross Council had concerns with the proposed layout and visual impact given the units were to back onto Airlie Street.

The layout has been amended with five units – up to 4.9m high – forming a single block and positioned more centrally.

The other six units will be located along the northern boundary.

There will be parking for 44 vehicles.

The council’s permission was on condition that hours of operation are restricted to 7am and 7pm.

In addition, the containers can only be sited for 10 years and must be repainted after five.

Ewan McGregor allowed to renovate lodge

Ewan McGregor has won permission to renovate a lodge on the grounds of his £2 million Carse of Gowrie mansion.

Perth and Kinross Council has accepted the Trainspotting star’s application to refurbish the windows of the B-listed gate lodge and install new double-glazing units.

Existing PVC windows will also be replaced with new matching timber sash.

The council’s decision report said: “The proposal has due regard to the special interest of the listed building, and it complies with the development plan.”

