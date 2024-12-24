Ewan McGregor given permission to renovate lodge at Perthshire mansion

Ewan McGregor has won permission to renovate a lodge on the grounds of his £2 million Carse of Gowrie mansion.

Perth and Kinross Council has accepted the Star Wars star’s application to refurbish the windows of the B-listed gate lodge and install new double glazing units.

Existing PVC windows will also be replaced with new matching timber sash.

The council’s decision report said: “The proposal has due regard to the special interest of the listed building, and it complies with the development plan.”

The decision comes after McGregor, 53, applied earlier this year to renovate areas of his mansion.

The scheme included a new bedroom suite and installing CCTV cameras.

It was submitted the council launched a probe over claims work had been carried out at the listed property without permission.

McGregor, from Crieff, has been spotted enjoying trips throughout Tayside since his return to the region.

He returned home in 2023 with his wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Speaking to Architectural Digest earlier this year, he revealed that he felt a “pull” to come home since reaching his 50s.

He said: “I never saw it coming, it’s weird.

“I spoke to (comedian and TV personality) Craig Ferguson about it, he’s moved back to Scotland, and when I called him up he told me: ‘Oh yeah, you’re just at that age.

“You just reach an age when it’s time to go home’.”