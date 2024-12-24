Ewan McGregor given permission to renovate lodge at Perthshire mansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ewan McGregor given permission to renovate lodge at Perthshire mansion

The council has issued a thumbs-up to the actor's proposal.

By Stephen Eighteen
Ewan McGregor at a photo call ahead of the release of Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, at the Corinthia Hotel in London. Picture date: Thursday May 12, 2022.
The actor has been given good news by Perth and Kinross Council. Image: PA

Ewan McGregor has won permission to renovate a lodge on the grounds of his £2 million Carse of Gowrie mansion.

Perth and Kinross Council has accepted the Star Wars star’s application to refurbish the windows of the B-listed gate lodge and install new double glazing units.

Existing PVC windows will also be replaced with new matching timber sash.

The council’s decision report said: “The proposal has due regard to the special interest of the listed building, and it complies with the development plan.”

Ewan McGregor allowed to renovate lodge at Carse of Gowrie mansion

The decision comes after McGregor, 53, applied earlier this year to renovate areas of his mansion.

The scheme included a new bedroom suite and installing CCTV cameras.

It was submitted the council launched a probe over claims work had been carried out at the listed property without permission.

McGregor, from Crieff, has been spotted enjoying trips throughout Tayside since his return to the region.

He returned home in 2023 with his wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Taypark House owner William Salve, centre, with Ewan McGregor and wife Mary Winstead.
Ewan McGregor, right, and wife Mary Winstead with Taypark House owner William Salve during a visit to the Dundee hotel in August. Image: Taypark House

Speaking to Architectural Digest earlier this year, he revealed that he felt a “pull” to come home since reaching his 50s.

He said: “I never saw it coming, it’s weird.

“I spoke to (comedian and TV personality) Craig Ferguson about it, he’s moved back to Scotland, and when I called him up he told me: ‘Oh yeah, you’re just at that age.

“You just reach an age when it’s time to go home’.”

Conversation