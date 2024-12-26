IN PICTURES: Boxing Day runners step out for Forfar Plum Pudding Plod

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
IN PICTURES: Boxing Day runners step out for Forfar Plum Pudding Plod

Forfar Road Runners enjoyed another great turnout for the festive favourite.

Forfar Road Runners Plum Pudding Plod 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Forfar Road Runners Plum Pudding Plod 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Forfar’s Plum Pudding Plod brought out runners of all ages for a brisk Boxing Day start at the town’s country park.

The Forfar Road Runners event is always an eagerly anticipated part of the festive season.

Many don fancy dress for their 2.75-mile jog around Forfar Loch.

While some of the more energetic competitors set off in hot pursuit of the Christmas pudding prize for the first finishers home in each category.

Family pets are warmly welcomed to add to the atmosphere.

Forfar Road Runners remains one of the area’s most popular clubs.

Unfortunately another of its popular annual events – Glen Clova half-marathon – fell victim to poor weather last month.

More details about the club can be found at forfarroadrunners.co.uk

Our photographer Kim Cessford captured all the fun below!

Forfar Road Runners Plum Pudding Plod Annual fun run.
Getting your race number on your shirt at the Strathmore Rugby Club.
Marti Spence and her dog Spud got into the festive spirit with their costumes!
Ewan Greenhill piped the runners as they started out.
The Annual fun run around Forfar Loch is organised by Forfar Road Runners.
Susan Ferguson and her dog Ollie.
The event always attracts a field of around 200 runners, most in festive dress.

Running in his santa hat!
Runners head out onto the circuit of Forfar Loch.
An interesting costume choice.
One of the runners nearing the finish line.
Brian and Lorraine Dunbar took part in the run.
Encouragement from the piper as the runners go by.
Ron Milne, the organiser, led runners around the course.
A fantastic turnout again this year!
Excercising your dog at the same time!
A family-friendly event.
An amazingly festive spirit as runners head round the course.
Elaine, Alison and Alister Höpfer.
Thumbs up for our photographer Kim!
Spotted!
Forfar Loch Country Park is a beautiful place for a run!
Runners gathered at the start line.
Children and dogs took part in the run too!
Craig Beaton, Bo Beaton, Innes Beaton and Claire Johnstone.
Andy York as Spiderman.
Craig Bell pushing on round Forfar Loch Country Park.
Andrew and Gut Woodroffe at the end of the run.
Jillian, Sarah, Dave and Hannah Simpson.
Jack and Fiona Davies split their duties with Jack running and Fiona stewarding.
Jacquie Roy, Pauline Cunniffe, Bethan Coles and Sarah Douglas.
Nearly at the finish line.
People waited along the course to cheer on family and friends.
I found Rudolph!

