IN PICTURES: Boxing Day runners step out for Forfar Plum Pudding Plod

Forfar’s Plum Pudding Plod brought out runners of all ages for a brisk Boxing Day start at the town’s country park.

The Forfar Road Runners event is always an eagerly anticipated part of the festive season.

Many don fancy dress for their 2.75-mile jog around Forfar Loch.

While some of the more energetic competitors set off in hot pursuit of the Christmas pudding prize for the first finishers home in each category.

Family pets are warmly welcomed to add to the atmosphere.

Forfar Road Runners remains one of the area’s most popular clubs.

Unfortunately another of its popular annual events – Glen Clova half-marathon – fell victim to poor weather last month.

More details about the club can be found at forfarroadrunners.co.uk

Our photographer Kim Cessford captured all the fun below!