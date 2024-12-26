Motorcyclist, 60, dies after Christmas Day crash near Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Motorcyclist, 60, dies after Christmas Day crash near Stirling

Police closed the road for around 10 hours as they investigated the crash near the King's Knot roundabout.

By Ben MacDonald
A811 near Stirling
The A811 near Stirling. Image: Google Street View

A 60-year-old motorcyclist has died after a crash with a car near Stirling.

The man was riding a grey Moto Guzzi V100 motorcycle, which collided with a red Audi A7 at around 2pm on Christmas Day.

The incident happened on the A811 between the King’s Knot roundabout and Kippen Station roundabout, near Leckie.

Emergency services attended and the road was closed for around 10 hours.

The driver of the Audi, a 72-year-old man, was taken to Forth Valley Hospital to be checked for minor injuries.

The motorcyclist’s next of kin are aware.

Police appeal after fatal A811 crash

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Officers are keen to trace the driver of a white Dacia Duster which was seen in the area at the time of the collision.

Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this difficult time.

“We will continue to support them throughout the investigation.

“I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, and who hasn’t already spoken to officers, to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was driving in this area around that time and who may have dash-cam footage to contact us.”

Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1209 of Wednesday December 25.

More from News

Perth Leisure Pool features in our list of the cheapest gyms.
Closures at Perth Leisure Pool due as fault leaves water too cold
Forfar Road Runners Plum Pudding Plod 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Boxing Day runners step out for Forfar Plum Pudding Plod
How the new development near Taymouth Marina could look. Image: Strathtay Developments Ltd
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Loch Tay 'tenement block' and hotel disturbance fears
Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Dunfermline driver caught SIXTEEN times over cocaine limit
Ben Kelbie
Arbroath knifepoint shop raider jailed for breaking into flat
More police officers in Fife are being trained using Tasers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: More Tasers for police in Fife as cops face 'higher aggression than ever…
3
Dundee refugee meets first minister John Swinney.
Syrian refugee family see Dundee future after violent end to Assad rule
The view from above Arbroath harbour visitor centre of A Place for Everyone progress. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
VIDEO: How A Place for Everyone looks as £14m Arbroath scheme passes half-way mark…
10
Sarah Jane Bentham has a huge hole in the ceiling of her bedroom in her council house. Been growing worse since last April and DCC done nothing about it - they have fixed the leaking roof but done nothing about the internal hyole. Picture Shows; Sarah Bentham (correct) in her childrens bedroom with the unrepaired hole in the background, Blacklock Crescent, Linlathen, Dundee, 01st August 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee council spends £7m in a year tackling damp and disrepair in city homes
5
Kerry and Neil with their baby son. Image: NHS Fife
Proud parents welcome Fife's first Christmas Day 2024 baby

Conversation