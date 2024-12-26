Motorcyclist, 60, dies after Christmas Day crash near Stirling

A 60-year-old motorcyclist has died after a crash with a car near Stirling.

The man was riding a grey Moto Guzzi V100 motorcycle, which collided with a red Audi A7 at around 2pm on Christmas Day.

The incident happened on the A811 between the King’s Knot roundabout and Kippen Station roundabout, near Leckie.

Emergency services attended and the road was closed for around 10 hours.

The driver of the Audi, a 72-year-old man, was taken to Forth Valley Hospital to be checked for minor injuries.

The motorcyclist’s next of kin are aware.

Police appeal after fatal A811 crash

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Officers are keen to trace the driver of a white Dacia Duster which was seen in the area at the time of the collision.

Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this difficult time.

“We will continue to support them throughout the investigation.

“I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, and who hasn’t already spoken to officers, to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was driving in this area around that time and who may have dash-cam footage to contact us.”

Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1209 of Wednesday December 25.